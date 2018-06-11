This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the weekend's GAA action?

Stars from Kilkenny, Clare, Dublin and Meath took home the awards.

By Gavin Quinn Monday 11 Jun 2018, 2:43 PM
Fenton, McEntee, Duggan and Reid won the man-of-the-match awards over the weekend.
AFTER YET ANOTHER action-packed weekend of GAA across both hurling and football, some of the best were in action and were awarded for their exploits.

Sky Sportsâ€™ double bill of action saw Meath wing-back James McEntee awarded man-of-the-match despite his sideâ€™s dramatic extra-time loss to Tyrone. TJ Reid scored 0-11 in a commanding performance to help drag Kilkenny to victory over Wexford, picking up the accolade after the match.

RTÃ‰â€™s coverage saw the broadcaster analyse Tipperaryâ€™s loss to Clare in Thurles in great detail. Clare star Peter Duggan scored two vital points in injury-time to ensure that the Banner progress to the next round of the Championship.

The LIT man was awarded the man-of-the-match award by the Sunday Gameâ€™s panel ahead of super-sub Podge Collins and Tipperaryâ€™s John McGrath.

In football, the panel analysed Dublinâ€™s commanding win over a 14-man Longford. Jim Gavinâ€™s side never looked in doubt after two first-half goals, coming out 2-25 to 0-12 winners in the Leinster semi-final clash.

Midfielder Brian Fenton picked up the Sunday Gameâ€™s man-of-the-match award after scoring four points from play and was described by Pat Spillane as the best all-round player in the country. Michael Dara MacAuley and Dean Rock were also nominated with the Raheny man.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the encounters on Saturday and Sunday? Let us know.

Tipperary at home to Mayo, Tyrone travel to Carlow â€“ the latest GAA football qualifier draw

â€˜Weâ€™ve been hit by a train, it wasnâ€™t in the planâ€™ â€“ Tipp boss to take time to assess after 2018 exit

Gavin Quinn
gavin@the42.ie

