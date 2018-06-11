Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the weekend's GAA action?

Fenton, McEntee, Duggan and Reid won the man-of-the-match awards over the weekend.

AFTER YET ANOTHER action-packed weekend of GAA across both hurling and football, some of the best were in action and were awarded for their exploits.

Sky Sportsâ€™ double bill of action saw Meath wing-back James McEntee awarded man-of-the-match despite his sideâ€™s dramatic extra-time loss to Tyrone. TJ Reid scored 0-11 in a commanding performance to help drag Kilkenny to victory over Wexford, picking up the accolade after the match.

RTÃ‰â€™s coverage saw the broadcaster analyse Tipperaryâ€™s loss to Clare in Thurles in great detail. Clare star Peter Duggan scored two vital points in injury-time to ensure that the Banner progress to the next round of the Championship.

The LIT man was awarded the man-of-the-match award by the Sunday Gameâ€™s panel ahead of super-sub Podge Collins and Tipperaryâ€™s John McGrath.

In football, the panel analysed Dublinâ€™s commanding win over a 14-man Longford. Jim Gavinâ€™s side never looked in doubt after two first-half goals, coming out 2-25 to 0-12 winners in the Leinster semi-final clash.

Midfielder Brian Fenton picked up the Sunday Gameâ€™s man-of-the-match award after scoring four points from play and was described by Pat Spillane as the best all-round player in the country. Michael Dara MacAuley and Dean Rock were also nominated with the Raheny man.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the encounters on Saturday and Sunday? Let us know.

