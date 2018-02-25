LIVE: Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
It’s a poor delivery and the move comes to nothing for the visitors. United happy now to take command of their first spell of possession, stroking the ball in and out of midfield between Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic sitting deep.

2Mins

A promising early move from Chelsea right from tip-off. Eden Hazard leads the charge forward and floats the ball out wide towards Victor Moses.

He takes on Ashley Young, twisting left and right looking for an angle, but his cross comes off the player and out for the game’s first corner.

The warm-ups are finishing up and we’re now just 15 minutes from kick-off.

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford Source: Martin Rickett

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford

So, how do we see this one going? Following Liverpool’s 4-1 win against West Ham yesterday, the Reds inched up into second spot ahead of Manchester United.

Because of their slightly superior goal difference,  should United fail to win today Jurgen Klopp’s side will remain ahead.

United have beaten a direct rival just once this season — a 3-1 win over Arsenal back in December — with their record against the top six poor this campaign.

Chelsea have enjoyed a decent spell of form following dismal back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Watford, beating West Brom and Hull City before a dramatic 1-1 draw at home to Barcelona midweek.

They are just three points behind United and with a win today can go level on 56 points.

So, today’s teams are:

Man United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, McTominay, Matic, Pogba, Martial, Lukaku, Sanchez.

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Rashford, Shaw, Joel Pereira.

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Drinkwater, Alonso, Willian, Hazard, Morata.

Subs: Caballero, Fabregas, Pedro, Giroud, Zappacosta, Cahill, Emerson.

Let’s get started with some team news…

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail aaron@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off is at 2.05pm.

