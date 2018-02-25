LIVE: Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League

31 mins ago

So, how do we see this one going? Following Liverpool’s 4-1 win against West Ham yesterday, the Reds inched up into second spot ahead of Manchester United.

Because of their slightly superior goal difference, should United fail to win today Jurgen Klopp’s side will remain ahead.

United have beaten a direct rival just once this season — a 3-1 win over Arsenal back in December — with their record against the top six poor this campaign.

Chelsea have enjoyed a decent spell of form following dismal back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Watford, beating West Brom and Hull City before a dramatic 1-1 draw at home to Barcelona midweek.

They are just three points behind United and with a win today can go level on 56 points.