Dublin: 5 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Man United and Barcelona target fuels transfer talk with non-committal comment on PSG future

Adrien Rabiot is being linked with a summer switch and admits that he is unable to specify where he will be playing next season.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Apr 2018, 12:39 PM
1 hour ago 3,613 Views 1 Comment
Adrien Rabiot (file pic).
ADRIEN RABIOT HAS offered hope to Manchester United and Barcelona in the summer transfer market by refusing to commit his future to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Ligue 1 side’s academy system, but spent a brief period in England at Manchester City while in his teens.

He is a France international and a regular part of the PSG set-up, but faces fierce competition for places at Parc des Princes.

Speculation has linked him with a move elsewhere, with big-spending sides in England and Spain said to be leading the chase, and Rabiot has done little to curb those rumours.

Speaking to Canal+ after helping PSG to a fifth consecutive Coupe de la Ligue triumph, he said when asked if he will be in the French capital next season: “I don’t know, we will see.

“But, for now, I want to enjoy every moment and every trophy with my club.”

Rabiot has made over 200 appearances for PSG since making a senior breakthrough in 2012.

He has helped the club to 14 major honours, including three Ligue 1 titles.

His talents are held in high regard at PSG, but the club’s ambition means that they are always in the market for top talent and accept that sales must occasionally be sanctioned.

That could play into the hands of those ready to make a move for Rabiot, with a scramble for his signature likely to be sparked if the exit door is opened.

