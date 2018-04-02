  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate

Alessio Tacchinardi played alongside him in Juventus’ midfield.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Apr 2018, 12:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,981 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3936185
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.
Image: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.
Image: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

REAL MADRID BOSS Zinedine Zidane is a “phenomenon” who is better as a coach than he ever was as a player, according to his former Juventus team-mate Alessio Tacchinardi.

Zidane enjoyed a seamless transition to coaching after being promoted from Real Madrid’s youth side in January 2016, replacing the dismissed Rafael Benitez and guiding the club to Champions League success the same season.

He then presided over another Champions League-winning campaign the following year, making Madrid the first club to retain their crown, while they also added a LaLiga title.

Things have been a little more difficult for them this season and they sit third in the league, 13 points adrift of rivals Barcelona, with Zidane – who won the Ballon d’Or as a player — under pressure as a result.

Yet, despite their underwhelming season domestically, Madrid are still going strong in Europe and face Zidane’s old club Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, with Tacchinardi of the opinion his former colleague is surpassing all expectations of those who knew him as a player.

Speaking to Omnisport, Tacchinardi said: “I say Zidane is better as a manager [than a player] because as a player, Mother Nature helped him.

“He didn’t need any tips, he entered the pitch and played like when he was a kid. Zidane was, and is, football on the pitch.

“As a manager he became a strong man. He was withdrawn and shy, but if such a group [of players] follow you like this, it means you have improved your character.

Tactically he is good. He always finds the right move. He is stronger as a manager. He was a purebred as a player, but as a manager he inherited a catastrophic situation and won every cup.

“He is a phenomenon. But I admit that I would never ever thought he could become a phenomenon as a manager.

“If anyone who played with him swears he thought Zidane could become what he is now, this guy is a fool.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Alan Pardew has been sacked by West Brom after 12 Premier League defeats in 18 games>

Aubameyang passed up hat-trick penalty to help Lacazette’s confidence>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Munster set off for South Africa with a Champions Cup semi-final to come
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
FOOTBALL
Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate
Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate
'I can let him shoot... It's good for his confidence'
Mourinho: United deserve second place, no matter what critics think
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
'It’s hard for him not to get frustrated' - Sexton bruised as Leinster batter Saracens
LEINSTER
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
The pain of Lyon driving Nacewa's quest to bring European success back to Leinster
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola: 'Salah, Mane, Firmino are almost unstoppable... They are an extraordinary team'
Pep Guardiola: 'Salah, Mane, Firmino are almost unstoppable... They are an extraordinary team'
Man United and Barcelona target fuels transfer talk with non-committal comment on PSG future
Alan Pardew has been sacked by West Brom after 12 Premier League defeats in 18 games

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie