Chance! Oh goodness me how close that was for Shane Long to break his barren spell.

The ball was cut back to the striker and he managed to curl a dangerous effort on goal, but David de Gea got down well good and early and somehow, somehow nicked it over the crossbar brilliantly.

50Mins

Almost a break on the counter for Rashford following a swift through ball. A moment’s hesitation from the striker allowed Sam McQueen to make an interception and clear the danger.

45Mins

Neither side has made any changes at the break as we kick back into gear. United really were upping the ante towards the end of the second half and will be hoping to carry that momentum into the second interval.

Mourinho’s side have scored during every home game in the Premier League this season and won’t want to allow that record to stop this evening.

45Mins

There will be six minutes of additional time to come at the end of the first half.

45Mins

Almost the breakthrough for United there. Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross is met by Jesse Lingard but his effort flies narrowly wide of McCarthy’s post. That was the closest either side has come to breaking the deadlock but we appear to be heading into the break level pegging.

43Mins

United really putting the pressure on now as Matic sends a thundering effort flying over the crossbar. Southampton beginning to be pinned back into their own half as we near the break.

33Mins

Old Trafford appeals for a penalty but referee Craig Pawson waves play on. Those appeals turn quickly into boos after Maya Yoshida appeared to run into the ball with his arm outstretched. Nothing is given though and I suspect we will be seeing replays of that again and again at the break.

30Mins

Alex McCarthy with another important save. Ashley Young delivers a brilliant cross right into the middle of the box, but the 28-year-old English goalkeeper gets there first and punches clear just as Marcus Rashford was lining up a header from close range.

28Mins

Chance! Ooooh that was close from Juan Mata. A lot of drive in that move to get into the box, but Marcus Rashford takes a few seconds to get possession out of his feet — the ball falls on a crowded plate to Mata who’s low strike just outside the box is gathered by Alex McCarthy.

26Mins

Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg is shown the game’s first yellow card for a loose and silly challenge on Luke Shaw.

26Mins

Pictured: Romelu Lukaku stretchered off following a clash of heads with Wesley Hoedt.

Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford Source: Dave Thompson

22Mins

Shane Long again getting behind United’s defence. Tadic plays Long through and it takes a loose leg from Phil Jones to deny the Ireland striker and put it out for another Southampton corner.

21Mins

David de Gea saves Ward-Prowse’s free-kick from the edge of the box and puts the ball out for a corner. United counter swiftly on the break but have no end product as the move fizzles out.

18Mins

Some brilliant pressing from Shane Long to regain possession and as a result earn a fee-kick right on the edge of the box.

His finishing has not been at its best the last few months, but you simply cannot fault the Tipperary man’s drive and determination to put opposition defences under pressure.

God, Jack Charlton would’ve loved him in his Ireland teams many a decade ago.

17Mins

A chance for United as we resume play. Luke Shaw manages to get forward along the left before whipping in a cross, but it is cleared at the first hurdle by Southampton.

14Mins

Substitution for Man United: Marcus Rashford replaces Romelu Lukaku.

– Lukaku has been taken off on a stretcher to the applause of the Old Trafford faithful. He was on the ground for the better part of five minutes there and will require further treatment following that collision. He is replaced by Rashford.

10Mins

Now then, Romelu Lukaku is down on the ground worryingly.

The striker leapt for a header high in the air and looks to have taken a heavy knock in the process.

The Manchester United medical staff are treating him on the field, but there is a stretcher waiting for him as Marcus Rashford starts to warm up to replace the forward following a potential concussion suffered by the Belgian.

7Mins

Close! That was snappy from Southampton and it almost flew in.

The ball is cut back inside the box to the feet of James Ward-Prowse and although the midfielder makes a sweet connection, David de Gea leaps to his left and palms it away right out of the bottom corner.

A great save indeed.

4Mins

A chance for Jose Mourinho’s side as Juan Mata’s cross towards the box meets the head of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian makes a decent connection but it flies over the top of goalkeeper Alex McCarthy’s crossbar.

2Mins

Shane Long with an early shove on Nemanja Matic which earns Man United a free-kick inside their own box.

Not a lot in that, but it gives this game a prickly start as both sides prepare to sink their teeth into each other — both needing three points, with the Saints sit just one point above the drop zone.

Just five minutes to go before kick-off. Will this man score his first goal for club & country since February this evening?

Manchester City v Southampton - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Source: PA Archive/PA Images

So, today’s teams are:

Man United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Lingard; Lukaku.

Subs: Romero, Blind, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Herrera, Martial, Rashford.

Southampton: McCarthy; Stephens, Yoshida, Hoedt, McQueen; Romeu; Tadic, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Boufal; Long.

Subs: Forster, Bednarek, Pied, Lemina, Redmond, Davis, Gabbiadini.

Now, let’s get the team news…

Today’s late kick-off sees Man United welcome Southampton a staggering 15 points behind rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

United boss Jose Mourinho hit the headlines again this week after he bemoaned the financial clout the league leaders enjoy in comparison to his side, following their last-gasp 2-2 draw with Burnley.

Attention may very well now be turning towards Champions League and FA Cup priorities, as well as maintaining second spot.

With Chelsea flying high against Stoke this afternoon, United will need all three points against the Saints if they are to maintain their one point lead over Antonio Conte’s side — lest the Red Devils drop into third.

Just under an hour to go before kick-off at Old Trafford!

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail aaron@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off is at 5.30pm.

