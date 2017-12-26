Late Lingard goal earns Man United a point against Burnley

A BRACE FROM Jesse Lingard earned Man United a 2-2 draw against Burnley in the Premier League at Old Trafford today.

First-half goals from Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour had given the visitors a surprise lead.

At half-time, Lingard came off the bench, and he proceeded to bring United with two well-taken goals.

More to follow

