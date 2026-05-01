Battling Bohemians eight without a win but they earn deserved draw with Derry City

Bohemians 1

Derry City 1

SPARE A TOUGHT for the poor American tourist on his first visit to Dalymount Park.

Coby was interviewed on the pitch at half-time and the mood was far from convivial.

Boos rang around Phibsborough a few moments earlier when referee Rob Harvey sent the sides in for the interval.

Derry City led 1-0 courtesy of James Olayinka and Bohs had been a mixture of turgid at the back and torrid up front.

But our American visitor was a picture of positivity and enthusiasm.

“It’s not been great has it,” the pitchside MC said.

“WHAT!? THIS IS GREAT. I LOVE THIS PLACE,” Coby replied.

The groans and sighs would have travelled all the way to Kansas.

Coby disappeared back into the Jodi Stand and he probably didn’t know what to make of it all.

The wild swing of emotions continued within seven minutes of the re-start when Markuss Strods scored a neat equaliser.

Dalymount, at least the majority of the 4,101 in attendance, was alive with the kind of hope and possibility that Coby had not yet had knocked out of him.

There was no American Dream ending. Bohs couldn’t find the goal to prevent a winless run stretching to eight games while Derry were denied a third victory on the spin. Still they’re now unbeaten in five and look more assured than earlier in the campaign.

Their breakthrough on 39 minutes was the perfect distillation of the first-half’s flow.

The energy and adventure of the away side was matched by the laboured, sloppy hopes.

Darragh Markey was sharp to a breaking ball and clipped it over the head of Sam Todd who left the Derry man in a heap on the ground.

Referee Rob Harvey did well to play the advantage and Adam O’Reilly was onto it like a light down the right. Even better was to come.

Rather than get drawn to the near-post run of Josh Thomas in the box, the midfielder realised the space and danger was behind for the onrushing Olayinka coming in from the left.

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He took one touch to set himself, Dawson Devoy and Darrah Power weren’t able to close him down quick enough and his low shot just inside the area squirted from the hands of goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka who really should have kept it out.

Bohs looked every inch a side that had not won in seven games, a run that has seen them drop from first to fourth and lost back-to-back Dublin derbies against Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic coming into this.

Derry, on the other hand, were looking for a hat-trick of wins against sides from the capital after edging Rovers 1-0 last week and coming away with maximum points at Shelbourne.

Tiernan Lynch’s side were sharp and confident, Thomas leading the line with former Bohs man James Clarke in support while also supplementing a trio of runners looking to join in from midfield in Markey, O’Reilly and Olayinka.

They interchanged and helped Derry get control. Bohs, on the other hand, just couldn’t get any kind of foothold with Colm Whelan and Douglas James-Taylor in a more traditional front two.

The latter was hooked at half-time, by which point our poor friend Coby also slunked away from pitchside.

Ross Tierney was a casualty of the poor Bohs run but when he was introduced for James-Taylor for the second half the impact was immediate. He sprinted into the box from deep on the left and Carl Winchester had to strain every sinew to stay close and deny the shot.

The Derry captain was forced off after stretching and within second Bohs were level when Whelan nicked a lovely little through ball for Strods to latch onto.

The Lativa U-19 international settled himself, adjusted his body slightly and swiped deftly into the far right corner.

Despite the momentum there was no quickfire second goal and Derry remained resolute as the game entered the final quarter.

They had to hold on with 10 men for the last 10 minutes when O’Reilly was sent off for a second yellow card after a late tackle on substitute Adam McDonnell having earlier been booked for dissent.

There was a bizarre moment a few moments later when a ball over the top was caught in the air by Patrick Hickey with Derry sub Dipo Akinyemi racing onto towards goal.

Bohs’ own American defender had appealed for offside and Harvey opted to show a yellow rather than a straight red.

That is where the drama ended with the sides sharing the spoils. There was appreciation from the stands rather than jeers at full-time, and Bohs move up to third. So that’s a positive in anyone’s book, especially Coby from America.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Darragh Power, Patrick Hickey, Sam Todd, Senan Mullen (Cian Byrne 76); Markuss Strods, Dawson Devoy (captain), Niall Morahan (Adam McDonnell 76), Dayle Rooney; Douglas James-Taylor (Ross Tierney HT), Colm Whelan.

Derry City: Eddie Beach; Barry Cotter, Jamie Stott, Patrick McClean, Brandon Fleming; Carl Winchester (captain) (Cameron Dummigan 51), Adam O’Reilly; James Clarke, Darragh Markey (Ben Doherty 77), James Olayinka (Michael Duffy 67); Josh Thomas (Dipo Akinyemi 67).

Referee: Rob Harvey.

Attendance: 4,101.