Shelbourne return to winning ways after surviving nervy late spell against Dundalk

Dundalk 1

Shelbourne 2

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

SHELBOURNE RETURNED TO winning ways in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, but not before surviving a nervy late spell to beat Dundalk 2-1 at Oriel Park.

Goals early in each half from Daniel Kelly and Kerr McInroy looked to have the job done for the visitors, who controlled long stretches of the contest. But Daryl Horgan’s late penalty ensured a frantic finale, even if Dundalk ultimately left themselves with too much to do.

The first opening of a cagey start arrived after eight minutes when former Dundalk defender Sam Bone let fly from distance, though his effort drifted well wide.

Shelbourne made the breakthrough three minutes later. Harry Wood worked a short corner before receiving the ball back, and his delivery into the area was met by McInroy. His shot was turned home by Kelly, who kept celebrations muted against his former side.

Dundalk looked for an immediate reply and almost found one through Eoin Kenny, who fired over the bar after a promising move from the hosts.

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There was growing frustration for the home side soon after when Ronan Teahan’s appeals for a penalty were waved away after he appeared to be pulled down by Kameron Ledwidge. In the middle of it all, Shelbourne coach Mauro Martins was sent off as tempers rose.

Daniel Kelly opens the scoring against his old side🔴 pic.twitter.com/qyb4EUk1fs — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 1, 2026

Shelbourne nearly doubled their lead before the break when McInroy pounced on loose possession and danced past a series of challenges before sending Kelly through one-on-one. The winger looked certain to score, only for Enda Minogue to stick out a leg and make an excellent save.

At the other end, a slick passing move involving Gbemi Arubi and Horgan ended with the latter curling an effort that Wessel Speel had to turn around the post. Kenny then sent the follow-up chance over.

Ciarán Kilduff responded with a triple substitution at half-time, and one of those introductions almost made an instant impact as Declan McDaid’s cross was glanced wide by Arubi.

Instead, Shelbourne struck again seven minutes into the second half. Paddy Barrett’s long free-kick caused problems in the Dundalk box and McInroy reacted quickest, getting ahead of Rob Cornwall to tuck home for 2-0.

McInroy nearly added another moments later when he found space, only to blaze over, as the atmosphere inside Oriel began to flatten.

Dundalk should have given themselves a lifeline on the hour mark. Tyreke Wilson’s cross picked out Arubi in front of goal, but the striker headed over from close range with the target at his mercy.

Arubi missed another similar chance from a McDaid delivery before Dundalk were handed a route back into the game in the closing minute. Ledwidge was penalised for handball and Horgan converted from the spot, sending the ball low into the bottom-left corner despite Speel diving the right way.

The hosts threw everything forward in seven minutes of stoppage time and came closest through Bobby Burns, whose late volley was straight at Speel.

Shelbourne held firm to claim an important three points and ease some of the pressure on Joey O’Brien.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; JR Wilson, Harvey Warren (Rob Cornwall HT), Mayowa Animasahun, Tyreke Wilson; Keith Buckley (Bobby Burns HT), Aodh Dervin; Eoin Kenny (Declan McDaid HT), Ronan Teahan (Harry Groome 73), Daryl Horgan; Gbemi Arubi.

Shelbourne: Wessel Speel; Sean Gannon, Sam Bone, Paddy Barrett, Kameron Ledwidge; Jack Henry-Francis (Evan Caffrey 81), JJ Lunney; Harry Wood (Ali Coote 69), Kerr McInroy, Daniel Kelly (Ellis Chapman 90+5); Sean Boyd (Rodrigo Freitas 81).

Referee: Paul Norton