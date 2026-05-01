Doyle nabs winner as Drogheda United get the better of Sligo Rovers

Drogheda United 1

Sligo Rovers 0

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan and Lambe Park

MARK DOYLE WAS the Drogheda United matchwinner as his early goal proved the difference over Sligo Rovers, but in truth the match was nowhere near as finely balanced as the scoreline might suggest.

Drogheda controlled things throughout and John Russell’s in-form visitors were no match for their hosts across the 90 minutes. Even as their pressure built late on, it never became an onslaught.

Monday’s match with Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght will mark the return of Drogheda supporters to away stands after their stadium ban following on from the well-documented incidents at Oriel Park.

But on a glorious if breezy evening on the Windmill Road, they were in fine force on home ground. And why wouldn’t they be? Last week’s stunning comeback win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park had certainly buoyed spirits after a spell of nine matches without victory.

Mark Doyle puts the Drogheda United in front early on!👌 pic.twitter.com/XamoFohpXi — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 1, 2026

Their record against Sligo at Sullivan & Lambe Park provided home comforts too. Drogheda had won the last three by an aggregate score of 10-0 and were undefeated in eight against the Bit O’Red at home.

Advertisement

That 10 soon became 11, following Mark Doyle’s 14th minute opener. Brandon Kavanagh’s corner was not cleared and after Conor Keeley turned the ball goalwards, Doyle helped it over the line from a yard or so out.

Drogheda took an early lead, courtesy of Mark Doyle’s 14th minute finish. From approximately a yard from goal, it is unlikely he’ll find the net from closer in this season.

He still required two attempts at the finish though, after Sam Sargeant saved initially when the ball dropped loose from Brandon Kavanagh’s corner.

All Sligo could muster was a pair of headers – from Cian Kavanagh and Archie Meekison – either side of half-time that hardly troubled Flynn Talley, the Englishman in the Drogheda goal.

There had been half-hearted appeals for a Rovers penalty in the first half when the ball hit Edwin Agbaje on the underarm, but referee Kevin O’Sullivan wasn’t having it.

Russell threw his hands in the air in appeal but they were down by his side again almost as quick. He knew they weren’t getting that one, nor should they.

Thomas Oluwa should have sealed victory for Drogheda late in the day, but couldn’t keep his volley low. It was the perfect height for Sargeant. Sligo had possession and pressure, of sorts, late on but nothing came of it.

Drogheda United: Flynn Talley; Edwin Agbaje, Andrew Quinn, Conor Keeley, Conor Kane; Ryan Brennan, Shane Farrell; Warren Davis (Jason Bucknor, 81), Brandon Kavanagh (Jago Godden, 61), Thomas Oluwa; Mark Doyle (Kieran Cruise, 71).

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Sean McHale, Gareth McElroy, Ollie Denham, Sean Stewart (Alex Nolan, 75); Carl McHugh, James McManus; Archie Meekison; Daire Patton (Mai Traore, 82), Cian Kananagh, Will Fitzgerald.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan