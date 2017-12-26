Harry Kane makes history as Spurs sweep aside Southampton

TOTTENHAM EARNED AN emphatic 5-2 victory over Southampton at Wembley today.
Harry Kane hit a hat-trick, breaking a Premier League record in the process, as he overtook Alan Shearer’s Premier League record for most goals in a calendar year.
The win takes Spurs up to fourth, above Liverpool, with the Reds getting an opportunity to regain their place in the top four against Swansea this evening.
More to follow
