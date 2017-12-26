  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 26 December, 2017
Harry Kane makes history as Spurs sweep aside Southampton

The England international overtook Alan Shearer’s Premier League record for most goals in a calendar year.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 2:22 PM
3 hours ago 5,680 Views 3 Comments
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal of the game.
Image: Steven Paston
Image: Steven Paston

TOTTENHAM EARNED AN emphatic 5-2 victory over Southampton at Wembley today.

Harry Kane hit a hat-trick, breaking a Premier League record in the process, as he overtook Alan Shearer’s Premier League record for most goals in a calendar year.

The win takes Spurs up to fourth, above Liverpool, with the Reds getting an opportunity to regain their place in the top four against Swansea this evening.

