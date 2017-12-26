Bray Wanderers appoint manager ahead of new campaign following chaotic 2017

TWO MONTHS AFTER Harry Kenny’s last game in charge, Bray Wanderers on Tuesday announced Dave Mackay as the club’s new first team manager ahead of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League campaign.

The Seagulls suffered an adverse and, at times, bizarre calendar year in 2017 and will be hoping for a fresh start next season following a season which saw them finish 6th in the Premier Division but suffer a host of controversies off the pitch.

Mackay adopts the post having worked at the club in a number of coaching positions in previous years, including Assistant First Team Coach, U19 Manager/Coach and A Team Manager/Coach.

In that time Mackay oversaw the development of players such as Chris Shields, Dane Massey, Dave Webster, Kieran Marty Waters and Ismahil Akinade.

The club said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon: “Bray Wanderers Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Dave Mackey as First Team Manager.

“Dave takes up his role with 30+ years experience as a player, coach and manager in the League of Ireland and boasts a proven track record in recruitment and development of young players for First Team football.

“Dave’s playing career spanned from July 1980 to June 1993 and included stints with Dundalk FC, Shelbourne FC and Shamrock Rovers. The club looks forward to a long and fruitful spell with Dave at the helm.”

Bray have yet to announce any new signings ahead of the new campaign, which gets underway with a trip to Oriel Park to face Dundalk in just over seven weeks.

