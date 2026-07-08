OFFALY ARE ON the hunt for a new football manager, after the joint-management team of Declan Kelly and Mickey Harte stepped down.
A statement from Offaly said, ‘Offaly GAA has been informed by joint senior football managers Declan Kelly and Mickey of their decision to step down from their roles. Once Declan had made his decision to step down, Mickey felt it was also the appropriate time for him to move on.
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‘The county board would like to express its’ sincere thanks to Declan, Mickey, head coach Luke Bree, and the entire management and backroom team for their dedication, commitment and professionalism throughout their tenure with the Offaly senior football team.
‘We wish Declan, Mickey, Luke and all of the management and backroom team every success and happiness in the future.’
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Offaly looking for new football management as Kelly and Harte step away
OFFALY ARE ON the hunt for a new football manager, after the joint-management team of Declan Kelly and Mickey Harte stepped down.
A statement from Offaly said, ‘Offaly GAA has been informed by joint senior football managers Declan Kelly and Mickey of their decision to step down from their roles. Once Declan had made his decision to step down, Mickey felt it was also the appropriate time for him to move on.
‘The county board would like to express its’ sincere thanks to Declan, Mickey, head coach Luke Bree, and the entire management and backroom team for their dedication, commitment and professionalism throughout their tenure with the Offaly senior football team.
‘We wish Declan, Mickey, Luke and all of the management and backroom team every success and happiness in the future.’
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GAA Gaelic Football Offaly position vacant