  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manny Pacquiao sacked his boxing coach of 16 years through a press release

Freddie Roach found out he’d been fired at the same time as the rest of the industry.

By Business Insider Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 8:28 PM
40 minutes ago 2,285 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3965567
Trainer Freddie Roach, left, pictured with Manny Pacquiao in 2015.
Image: AP/PA Images
Trainer Freddie Roach, left, pictured with Manny Pacquiao in 2015.
Trainer Freddie Roach, left, pictured with Manny Pacquiao in 2015.
Image: AP/PA Images

FREDDIE ROACH FOUND out he’d been fired by Manny Pacquiao at the same time as the rest of the boxing industry — when he read the press release last week.

Renowned boxing coach Roach and eight-weight world champion Pacquiao enjoyed a massively successful 16-year partnership.

They trained together at Roach’s world-famous Wildcard Boxing Club in Hollywood, California, and also in Manila in the Philippines, where Pacquiao would sometimes begin his training camps.

Together they were involved in some of the biggest boxing bouts in the modern era, against Juan Manuel Marquez (2004, 2008, 2011, and 2012), Oscar de la Hoya (2008), and Floyd Mayweather (2015).

But that relationship has come to an end. Roach told Yahoo Sports that he “can’t be mad” as they “had a great long run together,” but stressed that the way he found out was “disappointing.”

I heard it like everyone else and that’s the thing that is a little disappointing, but my thoughts mostly are about all the good times we had and the work we did together.

“When Manny Pacquiao walked through my door, it changed my life. He made me a better trainer and a better person and of course, I’m a lot more famous now and I’m a lot richer than I was.”

Yahoo Sports suggests that Pacquiao was “bothered” by Roach’s comments after the Filipino fighter’s loss to Jeff Horn last year. Roach warned Pacquiao he would struggle to juggle being a full-time athlete with his duties as a senator of the Philippines and said he should consider leaving the sport.

“I told him that the way his career is going, being a leader in his country and being a senator and dealing with all the responsibilities that come with that, he might have to give up boxing,” Roach told Yahoo. “Boxing is a very physical sport and a very rough sport and having two jobs like he has is so tough. He’s just always going like crazy.”

He added: “Being a prize fighter is difficult but being a world champion prize fighter is so incredibly difficult. It takes just about all of your time and focus and energy, and I just can’t imagine being able to do it and having another job. That’s how hard it is.

I didn’t know Manny was mad about that when I said it. I wish he had said something to me about it so we could have spoken. My opinion hasn’t changed, but I wish we could have spoken to each other. But I have no complaints because my life is so much better in so many ways because of Manny Pacquiao.”

Pacquiao returns to the boxing ring on 15 July when he challenges Lucas Matthysse for the WBA welterweight world title in Kuala Lumpur. He does so without Roach and will instead be trained by Buboy Fernandez, Pacquiao’s long-time friend.

Roach says the match will be a good fit but advised Fernandez to lose weight. “He’s had some success locally and he’s good on the mitts. I’d like to see him lose some weight and get into better shape so he can work harder, but I think he’ll be fine.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Golovkin to fight ‘the Nightmare’ Martirosyan in Canelo absence>

Canelo Alvarez banned for six months over failed drug test>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy determined not to come up short again
Fardy determined not to come up short again
'He's just incredible' - Murray the main man for Munster ahead of France trip
Earls return to training could give Munster 'a massive boost' for Racing tie
FOOTBALL
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Kaka opens up about 'respectful but complicated' relationship with Mourinho
Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man
LIVERPOOL
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pogba starts amid talk of potential United exit
Pogba starts amid talk of potential United exit
'People can have their opinion; it doesn't bother me in the slightest'
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
MANCHESTER CITY
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie