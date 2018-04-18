  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Canelo Alvarez banned for six months over failed drug test

He has blamed the test failure on eating contaminated meat in his native Mexico.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,397 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3965520
Canelo Alvarez (file pic).
Image: Marcel Thomas
Canelo Alvarez (file pic).
Canelo Alvarez (file pic).
Image: Marcel Thomas

MEXICAN MIDDLEWEIGHT SAUL “Canelo” Alvarez was handed a six-month ban by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Wednesday over the failed drug test, which forced his rematch with Gennady Golovkin to be cancelled.

At a hearing in Las Vegas, the commission unanimously approved a deal that will see Alvarez suspended for six months from the date of his failed test on 17 February.

The ruling means Alvarez, who did not attend the hearing, will be free to fight again in August — raising the possibility of a rescheduled Golovkin fight in September.

Alvarez tested positive for Clenbuterol twice, on 17 February and 20 February, during voluntary out-of-competitions tests as he prepared for his 5 May rematch with Golovkin.

He later blamed the tests on eating contaminated meat in his native Mexico, where several athletes across different sports have encountered similar problems in recent years.

The 27-year-old risked a one-year ban over the failed test, but Nevada authorities said he had been given a six-month suspension citing his co-operation with authorities.

At a news conference in Los Angeles earlier this month, Alvarez insisted he was the victim of a mistake, hitting back at claims from Golovkin that he was dope cheat.

I am truly shocked about what has happened, and for those who have doubts and suspicions about my integrity I have always been and always will be a clean fighter,” Alvarez said. “I respect this sport. I will always be a clean fighter.”

Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a controversial draw in their first meeting in Las Vegas last September, a fight most neutrals believed unified champion Golovkin had won.

Their rematch at the T-Mobile Arena next month was expected to be one of the biggest fights of 2018 but was thrown into uncertainty after news of Alvarez’s drug test emerged.

Golovkin has dismissed Alvarez’s claims that he ingested the Clenbuterol inadvertently, telling reporters last month at his training camp in Big Bear, east of Los Angeles, that he believed the Mexican was guilty of doping.

“Forget Mexican meat,” Golovkin said. “Come on. I told you. This is not Mexican meat. Ask him. Ask his team, his promotion. Everything.

Canelo’s cheating. They’re using these drugs and everybody’s trying to pretend it’s not happening.”

The unbeaten 35-year-old will now fight Vanes Martirosyan on 5 May in an open-air bout at Los Angeles’ StubHub Center.

‘People can have their opinion; it doesn’t bother me in the slightest’>

Joey Barton to take over as manager of League One club when betting ban ends>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy determined not to come up short again
Fardy determined not to come up short again
'He's just incredible' - Murray the main man for Munster ahead of France trip
Earls return to training could give Munster 'a massive boost' for Racing tie
FOOTBALL
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Kaka opens up about 'respectful but complicated' relationship with Mourinho
Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man
LIVERPOOL
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pogba starts amid talk of potential United exit
Pogba starts amid talk of potential United exit
'People can have their opinion; it doesn't bother me in the slightest'
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
MANCHESTER CITY
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie