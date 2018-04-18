  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'People can have their opinion; it doesn't bother me in the slightest'

Tottenham star Harry Kane insists he is not worrying about the goal appeal backlash.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 6:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,185 Views 6 Comments
Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

HARRY KANE INSISTS he is not affected by criticism of his successful goal appeal during Tottenham’s win over Stoke City on 7 April.

The England striker was the subject of a social media backlash after the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel upheld his claim to have Spurs’ second goal in the 2-1 win awarded to him instead of Christian Eriksen.

Kane scored again in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion to move to 26 league goals for the season, four behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League golden boot.

The 24-year-old hopes to continue chasing down Salah at the top of the standings and is not concerned by the reaction of critics.

“People are going to jump on the bandwagon and have a bit of fun on social media,” he told Sky Sports News. ”But it’s my job to be able to be out there on the pitch and do my best for the team and work hard.

It’s just part of the game in this day and age. People can have their opinion; it doesn’t bother me in the slightest. Some people can laugh at it, but I’m just focused on my own job.”

Asked about his golden boot chances, he replied: “There’s still games to go and we’ll see what happens. Salah’s been doing well and we’ve both got four games left so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Spurs’ draw meant they missed the chance to go above Liverpool into third in the table, although they are eight points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea in the race for the top four, having played a game more.

With an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United to come on Saturday, Kane is hoping for a positive end to the season.

We’ve just got to carry on,” he added. “Obviously we have a big game Saturday in the FA Cup and we’re looking forward to that one.

“We’ve just got to finish strong; we finished strong last season and got in the Champions League so that’s what we’re aiming to do this year.”

