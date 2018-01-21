Silva sacked as Watford blame Everton approach for Premier League slump

WATFORD ANNOUNCED THIS morning they had sacked manager Marco Silva, blaming an “unwarranted approach” by Premier League rivals Everton for a downturn in results.

The Portuguese had been a target for the Merseyside club earlier in the campaign after an excellent start to the season but a run of one win in 11 matches has cost him his job.

“The club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership,” Watford said in a statement.

Watford said Everton’s approach for Silva had been “the catalyst” for the decision.

