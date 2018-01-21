Klopp explains why Liverpool won't be spending Coutinho cash in January window

JURGEN KLOPP WILL not be rushing to reinvest the €160 million generated from the sale of Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds have seen their ranks depleted during the January window by the departure of a key creative influence to Barcelona.

They had, however, already spent big on bolstering their defensive options prior to that deal going through, with a record-breaking £75 million package acquiring Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

Klopp claims that he is happy with the players now on his books, and has confidence in those already at his disposal to cover the loss of Coutinho and allow him to delay drawing up a transfer strategy until the summer.

The German coach told reporters on his plans for the funds now at his disposal: “I don’t think about money. Nobody told me that I have to think about money because we are always reasonable, we always try to do the right thing.

“Obviously we don’t hesitate to spend the money, we did a few times, but it is not about the moment, it is about making the right decision.

“It is not that Adam Lallana is a replacement for Philippe Coutinho but he is back. Cool. It is another wonderful, creative, offensive-midfield player.

“Does he have the same free kick as Philippe Coutinho? No, but there are a lot of things he can do. He can make us stronger in these situations.

“And there are other players who can stand up. [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain was here all the time with Phil together but he can do a job, Milly [James Milner] still, Gini [Wijnaldum], so they are all here and can make an improvement and develop in the season so that is all good.

“If anything obviously right would be there in the window then nobody would not do it and we say, ‘OK, let’s go for it,’ but it is not about doing something to cool the situation down or show the people we don’t sleep. It is only about right or wrong and at this moment in this situation it is right.”

While Liverpool have no deals in the pipeline at present, they continue to be heavily linked with a number of top talents.

They have until the end of the month to make a call on whether to pursue any of those options, with the winter deadline set to pass on January 31.

