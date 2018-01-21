  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 21 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp explains why Liverpool won't be spending Coutinho cash in January window

The Reds brought in €160m by moving the Brazilian star to Barcelona, but are in no rush to reinvest those funds and may wait until the summer.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 10:06 AM
11 hours ago 9,780 Views 38 Comments
http://the42.ie/3808976

JURGEN KLOPP WILL not be rushing to reinvest the €160 million generated from the sale of Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds have seen their ranks depleted during the January window by the departure of a key creative influence to Barcelona.

They had, however, already spent big on bolstering their defensive options prior to that deal going through, with a record-breaking £75 million package acquiring Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

Klopp claims that he is happy with the players now on his books, and has confidence in those already at his disposal to cover the loss of Coutinho and allow him to delay drawing up a transfer strategy until the summer.

The German coach told reporters on his plans for the funds now at his disposal: “I don’t think about money. Nobody told me that I have to think about money because we are always reasonable, we always try to do the right thing.

“Obviously we don’t hesitate to spend the money, we did a few times, but it is not about the moment, it is about making the right decision.

“It is not that Adam Lallana is a replacement for Philippe Coutinho but he is back. Cool. It is another wonderful, creative, offensive-midfield player.

“Does he have the same free kick as Philippe Coutinho? No, but there are a lot of things he can do. He can make us stronger in these situations.

“And there are other players who can stand up. [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain was here all the time with Phil together but he can do a job, Milly [James Milner] still, Gini [Wijnaldum], so they are all here and can make an improvement and develop in the season so that is all good.

“If anything obviously right would be there in the window then nobody would not do it and we say, ‘OK, let’s go for it,’ but it is not about doing something to cool the situation down or show the people we don’t sleep. It is only about right or wrong and at this moment in this situation it is right.”

While Liverpool have no deals in the pipeline at present, they continue to be heavily linked with a number of top talents.

They have until the end of the month to make a call on whether to pursue any of those options, with the winter deadline set to pass on January 31.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
Former Malaga boss Javi Gracia confirmed as Silva's replacement at Watford
Kane strike earns Tottenham a point as forward closes in on 100 Premier League goals
FOOTBALL
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
LEINSTER
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
MUNSTER
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres delayed due to heavy rain in Limerick
Munster's European hopes hang in the balance as they enter make-or-break territory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie