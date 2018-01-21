  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 21 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points

Plus, Anthony Martial reminds Jose Mourinho of what he already has.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 12:02 AM
9 hours ago 4,078 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3808659
West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon looks upset after his attempted shot resulted in a bad injury for Everton's James McCarthy.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon looks upset after his attempted shot resulted in a bad injury for Everton's James McCarthy.
West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon looks upset after his attempted shot resulted in a bad injury for Everton's James McCarthy.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

1. Luckless James McCarthy

EVERYTHING SEEMED TO be going so well for James McCarthy.

On 30 December, against Bournemouth, after a lengthy period out injured, he made just his second Premier League start of 2017.

McCarthy appeared in the top flight on three more occasions thereafter, including the 2-0 loss to Man United, where boss Sam Allardyce hailed the Ireland international as the Toffees’ “shining light”.

However, against West Brom, the Everton midfielder suffered another major setback, with a double leg fracture the result, after an unfortunate collision with Salomón Rondón.

The recovery process will now be lengthy, and though McCarthy has had setbacks before, this latest mishap is likely to be the greatest test of his resilience yet. The 2015-16 campaign is the last time he put a sustained run of games together and the Glasgow native is unlikely to play again in 2018 after Saturday’s incident.

It is a blow not just for Everton, who are still only seven points clear of the relegation zone, but also Ireland.

At his best, McCarthy is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and the Boys in Green are not blessed with an abundance of stars playing at this level.

However, the 27-year-old at least doesn’t need to look too far for advice on the issue. Previous leg break victim Seamus Coleman was seen leaving his seat at Goodison Park just after McCarthy was taken off on a stretcher and the Donegal native will no doubt have plenty of useful advice to offer, as he knows almost exactly what his team-mate is going through.

- Paul Fennessy

2.  Man City 10 wins from glory

If anyone thought Man City might be still reeling from last week’s loss to Liverpool, they will have been sorely disappointed watching Saturday’s late kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who went 12 points clear at the top of the table after their latest result, were well worth their victory.

The statistics highlight the extent of City’s dominance — according to the BBC, Newcastle had just 19% of the possession, as well as six shots compared with 21 for the hosts.

“We need 10 more wins to be champions, and we’ll try for more points,” Guardiola said afterwards. “We face these kind of teams — Southampton, West Ham, Bournemouth, who play with the 5-4-1 — that’s why it’s so important to attack this kind of team.

“It’s not how many goals you score, it’s how many chances you create, it’s how many chances your keeper has to save. It was important how we reacted at 2-1, we didn’t panic.

“We reacted really well after dropping points before. It was an outstanding performance, often against 11 behind the ball, we were patient, and we found the space really well. They crossed the halfway just once and scored, but we’re so happy.

“When you have the ball, the opponent does not. To concede, they have to have it. It’s not easy, with 10 players plus the keeper behind the ball. I don’t know how many, but we created a lot of chances. Even at 2-1, how we reacted was good, we kept going, kept playing and made a difference.”

- Paul Fennessy

3. Don’t let Saturday’s result fool you — Arsenal will miss Alexis Sanchez

Chelsea v Arsenal - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - Stamford Bridge Alexis Sanchez is on the verge of leaving Arsenal. Source: John Walton

Alexis Sanchez’s absence was not keenly felt, as Arsenal comfortably overcame Crystal Palace 4-1 on Saturday.

Any thoughts that the Chile international won’t be missed in the long run, however, are misguided, even if the North London side do manage to land the impressive-looking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement.

There has been a tendency among some critics in recent days to downplay Sanchez’s importance to a degree. Arsene Wenger, for instance, claimed the loss won’t be as significant as when Robin van Persie left the Gunners for Man United in 2012.

But there is no doubt that Arsenal are a lesser team without their star attacker.

Sanchez, who is understood to have said his goodbyes to Gunners team-mates, has been a consistent goalscorer and creator for the side since joining from Barcelona in 2014 for £31.7 million.

Even last season, the Gunners’ worst top-flight campaign in recent memory, he managed an impressive 24 goals in 38 Premier League appearances.

At his best, there are few attackers as talented as Sanchez in the Premier League or anywhere else in the world.

The 29-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford will consequently go some way towards lessening the obvious gap in quality between the Red Devils and City currently.

- Paul Fennessy

4. Burnley’s winless run continues

In a season where the title race looks over before it even got going, Burnley presented an intriguing narrative away from the usual bang and noise of the top six in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche had assembled a disciplined, tough-to-beat side who showed the tenacity to defeat all comers who dared cross them in the first half of the campaign.

The Clarets won a magnificent nine of their opening 16 games this season and, before Christmas, even held fourth spot for a weekend ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal.

But since the beginning of December the shine, shimmer and novelty of Dyche’s side has worn slightly and is not appearing as bright as it once seemed.

The Burnley manager was touted by some as a potential successor to Gareth Southgate as England manager, owing to the miracles he had been pulling following their opening weekend victory against champions Chelsea, as well as later draws with Liverpool and Tottenham.

But the Clarets are without a victory since 12 December and, following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, have now failed to win a game in their last eight in all competitions.

The side have been plagued by injuries, including Ireland trio Robbie Brady, Jonathan Walters and Stephen Ward. This misfortune has been a key reason for their drop-off, which has seen them descend further and further down the table, as rivals such as Everton and Leicester rise.

Dyche’s side are out of the FA Cup, EFL Cup and have taken just three points from the last 21 available. Their brief flirtation with a Champions League spot seems a distant memory now as the harsh realities of a 38-game Premier League season take hold.

They are not the all-conquering, gravelly-voiced victors they appeared at first. However, as demonstrated in their narrow 1-0 defeat on Saturday, they remain a compact, well-drilled side, capable of holding their own against significantly better opposition in spite of the team’s current problems.

In the Premier League table, they remain eighth, six points ahead of their nearest competitor. European football may now be out of reach, but remaining only eight points behind a club with the financial muscle and history of Arsenal is an achievement in itself.

- Aaron Gallagher

5. Martial reminds Mourinho of what he already has

Anthony Martial will be fully aware of how tenuous life at Man United is right now. Jose Mourinho’s treatment of Henrikh Mkhitaryan this season shows just how a relationship between player and manager can deteriorate in a short space of time.

Despite recording five assists in his first three games at the beginning of the campaign, the Armenian has fallen down the pecking order dramatically at United, making just 11 starts in total since the start of the season.

Mkhitaryan is now being used as a bargaining chip to bring Alexis Sanchez in the opposite direction. While Sanchez’s arrival at Old Trafford will bring renewed steel, speed, grit and goals to the side, it also probably means a starting position will be automatically taken away from those already competing for it.

Mourinho will now have to find a place for Sanchez amid a host of other forwards who will feel they warrant regular playing time; including Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku and a returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Martial, in particular, has shown brilliant form since the new year. Saturday saw United record their fourth win in as many games in 2018, while also extending their unbeaten streak to eight games with a 1-0 victory at Turf Moor against Burnley.

It also marked a third goal in four games for Martial; with the forward’s blistering strike off the underside of Nick Pope’s crossbar earning Mourinho maximum points this calendar year, as his side attempt to mount the most improbable of title chases on league leaders Manchester City.

The French international scored six goals in the first half of the season despite limited opportunities. He will be cautious of Sanchez’s arrival at Old Trafford as it may mean a position in his preferred left-wing role is no longer viable — regardless of form.

- Aaron Gallagher

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games’>

Barcelona issue statement to deny secret pact with Griezmann>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points
Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points
Man United and Arsenal agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap deal - reports
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
ARSENAL
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Sanchez-less Arsenal run riot, McCarthy injury overshadows Everton draw
Arsenal offer €50 million for Dortmund star - report
FOOTBALL
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
Monchi issues strong statement but doesn't rule out Chelsea move for 'motivated' Dzeko
LEINSTER
Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances
Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Win in France underlines Leinster's credentials as Champions Cup favourites
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster's European hopes hang in the balance as they enter make-or-break territory
Munster's European hopes hang in the balance as they enter make-or-break territory
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Seven-try Saracens face anxious wait after keeping quarter-final hopes alive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie