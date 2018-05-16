  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I just come up zoned-in, kick it and that’s it' - Wicklow's free-scoring goalkeeper

Mark Jackson clipped over 0-7 on a good weekend for goalkeepers.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 16 May 2018, 12:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,307 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4014223

IT WAS QUITE the weekend for the new age of goalkeepers.

Graham Brody looks on as Naomhan Rossiter scores a goal Laois fly-keeper Graham Brody Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Laois stopper Graham Brody starred in his county’s extra-time win over Wexford on Saturday evening in a unique fly-keeper role.

The Portlaoise native regularly ventured into the Wexford half as part of a very bold strategy by his manager John Sugrue. Brody has played outfield regularly for his club in the past and is extremely comfortable in possession.

At one stage during the first-half at Innovate Wexford Park, he was the furthest Laois player forward and was almost slipped in for a goal chance had the pass from Alan Farrell been better.

“Graham Brody brought goalkeeping to a new level,” RTÉ pundit Ciaran Whelan said on the Sunday Game.

“The admiration I’d have for him is he chooses the right time to do it. He’s very comfortable in possession. This guy loves to get into the action.

“He shows leadership. Maybe it’s a new style, it’s hugely risky. It’s gutsy play, he can play a bit of football.”

The freedom Sugrue gave Brody paid dividends in the final minute of the tie, when Donie Shanley chipped a Wexford penalty over the bar. Within seconds, Brody had his restart take short and raced upfield to join the Laois attack.

He drew the attention of a couple of Wexford defenders and Laois were able to transfer the ball to corner-back Gareth Dillon for the equalising score. The O’Moore County powered to victory in extra-time.

On Sunday afternoon, it was Mark Jackson’s turn to help his team over the line against Offaly in Brody’s hometown.

The Wicklow goalkeeper saved a second-half penalty from Nigel Dunne and top-scored for his team with seven points – five frees and two 45s. His frees were all from a considerable distance, with only one coming within 35m of the Offaly posts.

“I would normally kick frees,” said the 19-year-old Baltinglass man after the county picked up a first Leinster victory in five years.

Mark Jackson celebrates at the final whistle Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

“But to be honest, when I kick them I don’t know what the score is. I just come up zoned-in, kick it and that’s it. I am still in awe, it was a great game, my heart is still pounding.”

Without the presence of an official archive of GAA statistics, it’s impossible to tell, but Jackson may well have put up the highest tally ever scored by a goalkeeper in a single game in All-Ireland SFC history.

Wicklow’s defensive game saw them regularly drop as many as 14 men behind the ball, before using a running game to draw scoreable frees up front.

With veteran Sean Furlong an accurate shooter inside the scoring zone, Jackson was able to clip over the frees from distance. The strategy worked to good effect against Offaly.

John Evans is in his first season in charge of the Garden County and Jackson admits the mood among the players was good despite their winless Division 4 campaign.

“The spirit is good in the camp but there against Offaly just something completely clicked. I don’t know what it was, it was brilliant. We knew we could win it. It took something from deep in us.

“We knew we had it, we brought it out and it was brilliant. Hopefully this will bring out more Wicklow supporters from now on. It’s great. That’s what all the fans need. It’s a big boost to the county.”

Mark Jackson saves a penalty Mark Jackson saves a penalty against Offaly. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Wicklow’s reward is a quarter-final clash with All-Ireland champions Dublin, a game Jackson says he “can’t wait” for.

“We will give it a go against Dublin. It’s a big occasion. It’s very exciting, I can’t wait now. It’s a few hard weeks. We will give it a good rattle.

“They would be at a bit of a higher standard than myself at the minute. Look, I am going to go out, give it all I can and that’s all you can do. Hope for the best.

“It’s going to be a great game. We are just going to go out and express ourselves. That’s all we can do and see from there.”

Pete McGrath on taking Louth job: ‘I have maybe made better decisions in my life’

Kelly on Kilkenny – ‘They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
'Nobody is more anxious than me to go back and nobody is more afraid than me'
'Nobody is more anxious than me to go back and nobody is more afraid than me'
Fifa urged to remove referee from World Cup after match-fixing ban
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
LEINSTER
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
'I don’t need to convince them, they believe it': Munster relishing task of toppling Leinster
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
HURLING
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Life without Kilkenny after winning four All-Irelands and backing a brother chasing the AFL dream
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool youngster included as Hart and Wilshere miss out on England's World Cup squad
Liverpool youngster included as Hart and Wilshere miss out on England's World Cup squad
Gary Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup
Allardyce sacked as Everton boss after just 6 months in charge with Silva tipped to take over

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie