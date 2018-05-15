Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'

IT WAS A familiar finale in Parnell Park on Sunday, the scene of Kilkenny hurlers coming back from the brink to dig out another victory.

The success arrives on the back of a league final triumph and in the eyes of Tipperary attacking great Eoin Kelly, Kilkenny’s recent form has altered their place in the conversation in the 2018 All-Ireland title race.

“I didn’t think Kilkenny were going to come as strong this season. Am I surprised by them? I am. They are going to be contenders when it comes down to it. That two points and how they won it, that’s invaluable. That’s worth three or four championship matches.

“They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you. I am kind of surprised. They would have said with Cody before that he had the players like.

“He’s getting something out of these boys that I’m sure the Kilkenny supporters are delighted with. “They are hungry for work. They are hungry to chase down lost causes.

“They are very, very physical and Dublin matched that (on Sunday). I think that’s where Tipperary maybe didn’t have that bit of physicality in the league final.”

If Kilkenny’s emergence has struck Kelly, the notion of Dublin mounting a serious challenge in Sunday’s Leinster opener did not surprise him.

The 2010 All-Ireland winning captain felt Dublin could harness the advantage of playing on home soil in Parnell Park but believes the manner of their loss is damaging for Pat Gilroy’s squad.

“I wasn’t shocked, no. (Playing in) Parnell Park, home advantage is massive. We had heard they were doing Trojan work behind the scenes with Pat Gilroy. It was twice a day at times.

“They put so much into it. It will deflate them there now. It will be hard. After 65 minutes they were brilliant. In a week now they could be facing that dreaded relegation.

“I feel sorry for them now because they really came with a plan, and they were unbelievable hungry for it. I’d hate to see an Offaly or a Dublin not in for the Liam MacCarthy. I’d be like how can we get more teams into it.

“So I don’t like the idea of relegation in championship to be honest with you. I don’t mind it in the league but in championship, no.”

Noted for his marksmanship from placed balls during his Tipperary career, Kelly was impressed by the contribution in that area from Kilkenny duo TJ Reid and Eoin Murphy.

“The difference was, Kilkenny got probably 16 frees and they nailed every one of them. What TJ Reid is doing at the moment hasn’t been seen. When he just leaves it down, it’s a score like. 70 yards, 80 yards he’s putting them over, and I don’t think that consistency has barely been in free taking.

“They always had a good free taker with Henry, but Jesus, TJ has brought it to another level. (With) Dublin, Paul Ryan was missing a few frees and it just knocks the confidence of the team around him and then he had to be replaced.”

