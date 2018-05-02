  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He spat at a girl' - Fellaini hits back at Carragher criticism

The Manchester United midfielder took a swipe at the ex-Liverpool star in an interview with Sport/Voetbal.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 May 2018, 8:22 PM
43 minutes ago 3,871 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3991155

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Marouane Fellaini has questioned Jamie Carragher’s authority to pass judgement on him in the wake of the Liverpool legend’s spitting scandal.

Carragher was suspended from his television punditry  role after being caught on camera spitting through the passenger window of a car following a verbal exchange with the driver, whose daughter was sitting beside him and was hit by the projectile.

Fellaini was described as “a menace in the worst possible sense” by Carragher in a newspaper column two years ago, prompting the Belgium international to describe the former England star as the “champion of blah-blah and the world champion of breaking legs”.

But Fellaini has once again taken aim at the 40-year-old, making reference to his actions in the wake of United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool in March.

“How can someone like Carragher lecture me?” Fellaini told Sport/Voetbal magazine.

“The guy who spat on a girl from his car after Manchester United-Liverpool.

“You know, the critics help you progress, you end up working more, you want to show them they are wrong.”

Fellaini has been limited to 15 Premier League appearances for United this season because of injury, but scored his fourth goal of the campaign when he netted the injury time winner against Arsenal on Sunday.

- Omni

‘I wouldn’t have a problem with life in China’: Out-of-contract Fellaini enjoying strong bargaining position

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
'He spat at a girl' - Fellaini hits back at Carragher criticism
'He spat at a girl' - Fellaini hits back at Carragher criticism
'I wouldn't have a problem with life in China': Out-of-contract Fellaini enjoying strong bargaining position
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error
LIVERPOOL
LIVE: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
LIVE: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
Liverpool urge fans in Rome 'under no circumstances' to walk to stadium tonight
Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City weigh up move for Leverkusen forward
Man City weigh up move for Leverkusen forward
Ex-Arsenal star Arshavin 'frightened' by imminent retirement
'English football has a weaker mentality' - Kane bites back at social media jibes
REAL MADRID
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
Heynckes: Ulreich had a 'little blackout'
As it happened: Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, Champions League semi-final second leg

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie