  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I wouldn't have a problem with life in China': Out-of-contract Fellaini enjoying strong bargaining position

‘I had a second meeting (with Manchester United), but I won’t ask 10 times…’

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 May 2018, 2:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,554 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3990089

MAROUANE FELLAINI SUGGESTS that Manchester United could pay the price for failing to renew his contract last year.

The Belgium international’s deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and there has been no decisive breakthrough in talks with the club over an extension.

Fellaini, who has struggled for game time in 2017-18 largely due to a knee ligament injury, came off the bench to score the winner against Arsenal on Sunday, after which manager Jose Mourinho claimed an agreement over fresh terms was “almost there”.

The 30-year-old says he has not yet made a final decision, though, and has accused United of failing to resolve the contract dispute when they had more time on their side.

“The whole staff are doing everything for me to stay,” he told Sport/Voetbalmagazine.

The club didn’t renew my contract last year. Now, I’m in a strong position, especially since Mourinho has said he wants to keep me.

“Last year, I went to the coach and said I wanted a new contract. I then had a second meeting, but I won’t ask 10 times. Afterwards, I became important for the team…

“A good player costs at least €50 million. The club knows they went wrong there.

“If I don’t have physical problems, I will go to the World Cup. Afterwards, we’ll see. I haven’t made a decision yet.”

Fellaini has been linked with a free transfer to clubs in Europe, including Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Besiktas.

A move to the Chinese Super League has also been suggested and the former Everton man admits he could be tempted to head to Asia.

Manchester United v FC Rostov - UEFA Europa League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Old Trafford Source: Nick Potts

“I’m open to everything. I wouldn’t have a problem with life in China. I love to discover other places and other cultures. And I won’t go there alone. If I go, it’s with the family.

“I’m now 30 years old, at the end of a contract and negotiating with Manchester United. There are several clubs showing interest. I’m waiting for what will happen.”

When asked if he wanted a new challenge after nearly five years at Old Trafford, Fellaini added: “Maybe, but you can’t forget that I play at one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s going very well, I know my team-mates and the staff perfectly, everyone respects me. Why should I change?

“But it doesn’t make any sense to anticipate things. I’m very comfortable at the moment.”

Sky lose live La Liga rights as newcomer Eleven strike three-year deal

Star man De Gea passes Ronaldo’s Man United awards record

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
'I wouldn't have a problem with life in China': Out-of-contract Fellaini enjoying strong bargaining position
'I wouldn't have a problem with life in China': Out-of-contract Fellaini enjoying strong bargaining position
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error
'English football has a weaker mentality' - Kane bites back at social media jibes
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool urge fans in Rome 'under no circumstances' to walk to stadium tonight
Liverpool urge fans in Rome 'under no circumstances' to walk to stadium tonight
Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions
Ireland boss Bell gives insight into former colleagues Klopp and Buvac after Liverpool split
PREMIER LEAGUE
Star man De Gea passes Ronaldo's Man United awards record
Star man De Gea passes Ronaldo's Man United awards record
Wenger's departure affecting Wilshere's Arsenal contract renewal
Pochettino for Man Utd? Spurs boss the perfect successor to Mourinho, says Neville
ULSTER
English Premiership side Sale Sharks set to sign Jackson and Olding
English Premiership side Sale Sharks set to sign Jackson and Olding
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie