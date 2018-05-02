'I wouldn't have a problem with life in China': Out-of-contract Fellaini enjoying strong bargaining position

MAROUANE FELLAINI SUGGESTS that Manchester United could pay the price for failing to renew his contract last year.

The Belgium international’s deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and there has been no decisive breakthrough in talks with the club over an extension.

Fellaini, who has struggled for game time in 2017-18 largely due to a knee ligament injury, came off the bench to score the winner against Arsenal on Sunday, after which manager Jose Mourinho claimed an agreement over fresh terms was “almost there”.

The 30-year-old says he has not yet made a final decision, though, and has accused United of failing to resolve the contract dispute when they had more time on their side.

“The whole staff are doing everything for me to stay,” he told Sport/Voetbalmagazine.

The club didn’t renew my contract last year. Now, I’m in a strong position, especially since Mourinho has said he wants to keep me.

“Last year, I went to the coach and said I wanted a new contract. I then had a second meeting, but I won’t ask 10 times. Afterwards, I became important for the team…

“A good player costs at least €50 million. The club knows they went wrong there.

“If I don’t have physical problems, I will go to the World Cup. Afterwards, we’ll see. I haven’t made a decision yet.”

Fellaini has been linked with a free transfer to clubs in Europe, including Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Besiktas.

A move to the Chinese Super League has also been suggested and the former Everton man admits he could be tempted to head to Asia.

Source: Nick Potts

“I’m open to everything. I wouldn’t have a problem with life in China. I love to discover other places and other cultures. And I won’t go there alone. If I go, it’s with the family.

“I’m now 30 years old, at the end of a contract and negotiating with Manchester United. There are several clubs showing interest. I’m waiting for what will happen.”

When asked if he wanted a new challenge after nearly five years at Old Trafford, Fellaini added: “Maybe, but you can’t forget that I play at one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s going very well, I know my team-mates and the staff perfectly, everyone respects me. Why should I change?

“But it doesn’t make any sense to anticipate things. I’m very comfortable at the moment.”