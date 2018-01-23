  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
And it's finally done: Martin O'Neill has officially signed a new contract with the FAI

The Derryman and his management team have committed to remain in the job up to Euro 2020.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 8:14 PM
1 hour ago 10,063 Views 45 Comments
O'Neill (left) is extending his association with John Delaney and the FAI (file photo).
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

AFTER A LONG-running saga, Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has at last put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Derryman and his backroom team — Roy Keane, Steve Guppy, Steve Walford and Seamus McDonagh — have officially signed on for another two years, which will take in the Nations League and the Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

It was announced back in October that a verbal agreement between O’Neill and FAI chief executive John Delaney was in place, but the 65-year-old has been the subject of much speculation in recent months.

The former Leicester City, Celtic, Aston Villa and Sunderland boss was heavily linked with number of clubs and held discussions with Stoke City about the possibility of taking over before eventually turning them down.

Speaking last Wednesday, Delaney revealed that O’Neill called him after talks with the Potters to confirm he would be staying on as Ireland manager and he flew into Dublin to iron out the details of the contract extension last week.

O’Neill was back in the capital with his representatives to meet the FAI’s legal team on Monday and the deal has finally been signed.

He now travels to Lausanne in Switzerland for the Nations League draw, which takes place on Wednesday morning (11am Irish time).

Ireland will discover their three-nation group for the newly-formed competition — starting in September — with the winner set to earn a Euro 2020 play-off spot.

Everything you need to know about Ireland’s Uefa Nations League draw

Brazilian legend Ronaldo wants to buy a football club in England or Spain

