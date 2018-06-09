Ross Egan points the way as dominant Mayo book Connacht U20 final spot

Connacht U-20 Championship semi-final

Mayo 1-24

Leitrim 1-3

Ger Flanagan reports from MacHale Park

MAYO OPENED THEIR EirGrid Connacht U-20 Championship campaign with 21-point trouncing of Leitrim in MacHale Park this afternoon.

Mike Solan’s side were utterly dominant from start to finish, with an inspired performance from Ross Egan at full forward who returned 12 points.

Both sides finished the game with 14-men after Leitrim – who failed to register a point from play – lost Sean Harkin to a straight red card after 36 minutes. Mayo lost Oisin McLaughlin to a second yellow after 48 minutes.

Mayo held a commanding 1-12 to 1-1 lead at the break.

Opting to play direct at every opportunity, Mayo raced into an early lead with points from Tommy Conroy and a brace of frees from Ross Egan.

Leitrim responded with a Jordan Reynold’s goal after 11 minutes but that was as good as it got for Joe Cox’s side as Mayo found another gear.

A stunning solo goal from Oisin McLaughlin after 18 minutes put Mayo into a 1-6 to 1-0 lead, with Egan (two) and Evan O’Brien raising white flags just before.

Mayo continued the onslaught with Egan, Ryan O’Donoghue, McLaughlin and Cathal Horan all getting on the scoreboard before the short whistle. Leitrim’s solitary point came from a Reynold’s dead ball.

The second half was more plain sailing for the Green and Red, as Conroy, Egan, John Gallagher, Colm Moran, Sean Óg Tigue and goalkeeper Patrick O’Malley (‘45) all registered points.

The gap could have been larger had Mayo been more clinical in front of goal, while Leitrim goalkeeper Darren Maxwell denied Ryan O’Donoghue from the penalty spot.

Next Sunday will be a much different test for Mayo.

Scorers for Mayo: Ross Egan 0-12 (0-6 frees), Oisin McLaughlin 1-1, Tommy Conroy 0-3, Colm Moran 0-2, Cathal Horan, Evan O’Brien, Ryan O’Donoghue, John Gallagher, Patrick O’Malley (‘45), Sean Óg Tigue 0-1 each.

Scorers for Leitrim: Jordan Reynolds 1-3 (0-3 frees)

MAYO

1. Patrick O’Malley (Westport)

2. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

3. Brian O’Malley (Westport)

4. John Cunnane (Ballyhaunis)

5. Paul Lambert (Westport)

6. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)

7. Cathal Horan (Kilmovee)

8. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina)

9. Evan O’Brien (Ballinrobe)

10. Nathan Moran (Hollymount/Carramore)

11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

12. Oisin McLoughlin (Westport)

13. John Gallagher (Mayo Gaels)

14. Ross Egan (Aghamore)

15. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

Subs

17. Johnny Maughan (Castlebar Mitchels) for Brickenden (39 mins)

21. Colm Moran (Westport) for Gallagher (42 mins)

20. Sean Óg Tigue (Aghamore) for O’Brien (42 mins)

19. Joe Dawson (Louisburgh) for Mullin (45 mins)

24. Aaron Murphy (Lahardane) for Conroy (49 mins)

23. Donovan Cosgrove (Kiltimagh) for Horan (51 mins)

LEITRIM

1. Darren Maxwell (Beal an Atha Moir/Sean Ui Heislin)

2. David Mitchell (Maothail)

3. Evan Harkin (Maothail)

4. Fintan Gallogly (Achadh an Easa)

5. Sean Harkin (Maothail)

6. Matiss Polis (Carraig Álainn)

17. Shaun Chandler (Gaeil Liatroma)

8. Aaron Hoare (Achadh na Sileann)

9. Marc Dolan (Carraig Álainn)

25. Ethan Harkin (Maothail)

11. Jordan Reynolds (Maothail)

24. Eoin Kenny (Achadh Easa)

13. Mark Diffley (Naomh Muire Cill Tochairt)

14. Eoghan Keegan (Cluain)

15. Seamus Sweeney (Achadh Easa)

Subs

20. Matthew Morrison (Sean Ui Heislin) for Kenny (22 mins)

7. Donal Moreton (Gaeil Liatroma) for Harkin (half-time)

10. Kevin Mulligan (Barr na Cúille) for Polis (52 mins)

22. Alan Donnan (Fiodhnach Naomh Cailin) for Diffley (52 mins)

18. Stephen McDermott (Tochairt) for Hoare (55 mins)

21. Adam O’Hagan (Eannach Dubh) for Sweeney (60 mins)

Referee: Martin Flaherty (Galway)