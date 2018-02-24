We had a repeat of the All-Ireland final in Castlebar at 7pm.
Welcome to tonight’s liveblog. Here’s how the teams have been named to start, but expect some changes before throw-in.
Dublin
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)
2. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)
3. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
10. Brian Howard (Raheny)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)
15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
Mayo
1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)
2. Caolan Crowe (Garrymore)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
6. Michael Hall (Breaffy)
7. David Drake (Ballaghaderreen)
8. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
9. Jason Gibbons (Ballintubber)
10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)
13. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
14. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)
15. Adam Gallagher (Mayo Gaels)
Diarmuid Connolly is not named in the 26 but he is in Castlebar so could feature at some stage.
It’s being speculated that Lee Keegan and Tom Parsons could be late additions to the Mayo bench.
Lee Keegan is indeed on Mayo squad, while Diarmuid Connolly has undergone a full warm-up and is expected to be on the Dublin bench.
We’ll also be keeping an eye on these games tonight:
Division 1
Monaghan v Tyrone, Castleblayney, 7pm
Division 2
Tipperary v Meath, Semple Stadium, 7pm
Division 3
Fermanagh v Derry, Brewster Park, 7pm
Keegan comes in to start at midfield for Mayo in place of Jason Gibbons.
GOAL! Paul Mannion fires in a goal for Dublin inside two minutes!
Paul Mannion. Darren Daly, Michael Fitzsimons, Kevin McManamon and Dean Rock are all in as late changes for Dublin.
Monaghan 0-1 Tyrone 0-0
Fintan Kelly gives the Farney the lead.
Tipperary 0-1 Meath 0-1
Graham Reilly levels us up.
Here’s Mannion’s goal:
Paul Mannion opens the scoresheet with this cracker! pic.twitter.com/HhIVZ4J38L— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 24, 2018
Monaghan 0-3 Tyrone 0-0
Fintan Kelly again for Monaghan.
Mayo 0-1 Dublin 1-1
Kilkenny blazes over from close range.
Mayo 0-2 Dublin 1-1
Lee Keegan slots over for Mayo in his first game of 2018. He only underwent double hip surgery back in November.
Mayo 0-2 Dublin 1-2
Dean Rock swings over after Kilkenny set him through. Electric atmosphere in Elverys MacHale Park tonight.
Monaghan 0-4 Tyrone 0-0
A very slow start by Tyrone as Shane Carey slots over a free for Monaghan.
Mayo 0-2 Dublin 1-3
Mannion takes the direct route to goal and is brought down by Eoin O’Donoghue. Rock does the rest.
Mayo 0-3 Dublin 1-3
James McCarthy hauls down Adam Gallagher, who played in the Sigerson Cup final a week ago. Jason Doherty pops over his second from a free.
Monaghan 0-4 Tyrone 0-1
Colm Cavanagh with Tyrone’s first of the night.
Tipperary 0-3 Meath 0-2
It’s the Premier who lead early on.
Fermanagh 1-6 Derry 0-0
Seamus Quigley bags a goal to leave Fermanagh nine ahead inside 13 minutes.
Tipperary 0-4 Meath 0-4
We’re level here after Sean Tobin’s score for Meath.
Mayo’s Michael Hall is playing as sweeper in front of the Dublin full-back line.
Mayo 0-3 Dublin 1-4
McLoughlin sends a shot wide for Mayo.
Mayo 0-4 Dublin 1-4
Andy Moran fakes a handpass and slots over.
Mayo 0-4 Dublin 1-5
Dublin turn defence into attack and Fenton pops over off the left.
Ciaran Kilkenny, whose shirt is ripped, is booked for an off the ball incident.
Monaghan 0-4 Tyrone 0-2
Hugh Pat McGeary comes in to replace Cathal McCarron on the Tyrone team.
Tipperary 0-6 Meath 0-4
Tipp lead by two after 22 minutes.
Mayo 0-4 Dublin 1-6
Rock knocks over his fourth point of the evening.
Mayo 0-5 Dublin 1-6
McLoughlin with a lovely score on the run off his weaker right foot. He was set-up by Aidan O’Shea after a fine fetch in midfield.
Monaghan 0-6 Tyrone 0-2
Colin Walshe kicks a fine score to move the Farney four in front.
Kevin McLoughlin straight through the posts on his weak side, Mayo Point! pic.twitter.com/g9hyCNedBj— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 24, 2018
Mayo 0-5 Dublin 1-7
McCarthy bursts forward and forces a good save from Hennelly, before Kilkenny takes his point.
Tipperary 0-8 Meath 0-4
Conor Sweeney and Liam Casey stretch Tipp’s lead.
Monaghan 0-6 Tyrone 0-4
The Red Hand have recovered well.
Mayo 0-6 Dublin 1-7
O’Shea does really well and sets up Coen for his third ever point in a Mayo jersey.
Mayo 0-6 Dublin 1-8
Mannion is a player in top form and he brings his tally to 1-1 with a good score.
Meath 0-5 Tipperary 0-8
James McEntee brings Meath to within three.
Mayo 0-7 Dublin 1-8
McLoughlin responds for Mayo.
Monaghan 0-6 Tyrone 0-6
Michael McKernan brings Tyrone level.
Mayo 0-7 Dublin 1-9
Rock slots another one over.
Meath 0-5 Tipperary 1-8 – HT
Michael Quinlivan nets a goal for Tipperary right before half-time.
Mayo 0-7 Dublin 1-9 – HT
Fermanagh 1-12 Derry 1-3 – HT
Monaghan 0-6 Tyrone 0-7 - HT
The highlights from the first-half of Dublin-Mayo:
Tipperary 1-8 Meath 0-8
Graham Reilly again for the Royals.
O’Shea is booked for a late hit on McCarthy at the start of the second-half. Minutes earlier Adam Gallagher hit a golden chance at goal wide.
Fermanagh 1-14 Derry 3-3
Two goals in a mintue for Derry from Mark Lynch and James Kielt.
Fermanagh 1-14 Derry 3-3
Another goal for Derry! Kielt nets his second!
Monaghan 0-8 Tyrone 0-7
Rory Beggan lands a long-range free.
Monaghan 0-8 Tyrone 0-8
Lee Brennan levels us up.
Mayo 0-8 Dublin 1-9
In his first league game in almost two years, Hennelly drills over a 45.
Tipperary 2-8 Meath 0-8
Bill Maher lands a fine goal for the Premier, who now lead by six.
Diarmuid Connolly enters the fray alongside Cian O’Sullivan for John Small and Mannion – who hobbles off.
Michael Darragh Macauley has been replaced by Colm Basquel. That’s a triple substitution for Dublin with James McCarthy reverting to midfield.
GOAL! Niall Scully scores Dublin’s second!
Mayo 0-8 Dublin 2-9
Fitzsimons and Rock were involved as the latter teed Scully up to fist into the net.
Meath 0-9 Tipperary 2-10
McKeever scores for Meath.
Monaghan 0-9 Tyrone 0-10
McManus nails a free for the hosts.
Mayo 0-9 Dublin 2-10
Rock slips but still managers to swing the free over the bar. Dublin lead by seven.
Tipperary 2-11 Meath 0-9
Stephen O’Brien sends Tipp eight ahead.
Monaghan 0-10 Tyrone 0-11
Niall Sludden breaks forward and puts Mickey Harte’s side back in front.
Fermanagh 1-16 Derry 3-6
Tomas Corrigan has entered the fray for Fermanagh.
Meath 0-9 Tipperary 2-12
It’s double scores now as Tipp coast to victory.
Mayo 0-9 Dublin 2-10
Mayo are really struggling without Cillian O’Connor and Moran kicks a scoreable placed ball wide. Jason Doherty was guilty of a couple of misses from frees earlier on.
Monaghan 0-12 Tyrone 0-11
McManus sends Monaghan in front as we enter the last ten minutes. David Mulgrew is black-carded for Tyrone.
15,313 is the attendance in Castlebar tonight.
Monaghan 0-13 Tyrone 0-11
Dessie Ward extends Mayo’s lead to two.
Monaghan 0-14 Tyrone 0-11
It looks like it’ll be Monaghan’s night.
Meath 1-10 Tipperary 2-13
Bryan Menton tags back a goal for Meath.
Dean Rock wins man-of-the-match for Dublin, he scored 0-6 tonight.
Monaghan 0-15 Tyrone 0-12
Richard Donnelly makes it a three point game.
Mayo 0-10 Dublin 2-10
Loftus curls over a free for Mayo. Two minutes of stoppage-time left.
Mayo 0-11 Dublin 2-11
Loftus swings over another free as Fitzsimons is sent-off for a second yellow.
Monaghan 0-15 Tyrone 0-14
One point game with a minute left.
Mayo 0-12 Dublin 2-10
Another free from Loftus.
Tipperary 2-15 Meath 1-10 – FT
Mayo 0-12 Dublin 2-10
A four-point lead for Dublin tonight.
Monaghan 0-15 Tyrone 0-14 – FT
Fermanagh 1-16 Derry 3-8 – FT
That’s all from us tonight. Keep an eye out on the site for reports from all tonight’s games. Thanks for joining us.
