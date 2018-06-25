Kildare at home to Mayo, Tyrone head to Cavan - the latest GAA football qualifier draw

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Kildare's Kevin Feely will be in opposition.

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Kildare's Kevin Feely will be in opposition.

THE ALL-IRELAND finalists for the last two years are set to face Kildare in their next qualifier adventure after this morning’s draw.

The Round 3 fixtures in the All-Ireland senior football championship will see Mayo head away to face Kildare, a repeat of the 2016 clash that saw Stephen Rochford’s side win in Castlebar.

Tyrone are away to Cavan on the back of Mickey Harte’s side dismantling Carlow on Saturday with Cavan having defeated Down by two points.

Clare were victorious over Offaly yesterday in Tullamore and their reward is a trip to meet Armagh, winners against Sligo at the weekend.

And Monaghan will take on Division 4 opposition again as they have been paired with Leitrim. Monaghan cruised past Waterford on Saturday with Leitrim defeating Louth.

The games will take place next weekend 30 June-1 July with the times and venues to be confirmed later by the CCCC.

All-Ireland SFC Round 3 qualifier draw

Kildare v Mayo

Armagh v Clare

Leitrim v Monaghan

Cavan v Tyrone

* Note – First named teams have home advantage

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!