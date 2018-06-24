This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Sunday 24 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Explainer: Here's how the Super 8s are shaping up after the provincial football finals

Kerry, Galway, Dublin and Donegal have safely secured their passage to the last eight.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 24 Jun 2018, 8:24 PM
1 hour ago 5,768 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4089693

FOLLOWING THE CONCLUSION of the four provincial football finals, we now know the identity of half the counties that will take part in the inaugural Super 8s which begin in three weeks.

pjimage (37) Shane Murphy, Johnny Cooper, Michael Murphy and Damien Comer captained their counties to provincial glory. Source: Inpho

There are 16 teams left in the race for the Sam Maguire, but only Kerry, Galway, Dublin and Donegal have safely secured their passage to the last eight.

Group 1 will consist of Munster winners Kerry and Connacht champions Galway. They’ll be joined by Fermanagh and Laois or the sides that beat them in Round 4 of the qualifiers.

Leinster kingpins Dublin and Ulster champions Donegal have booked their place in Group 2, with Cork and Roscommon – or their Round 4 qualifier conquerers – joining them.

In the hat for tomorrow morning’s Round 3 qualifier draw (8.30am on RTE Radio 1) are Mayo, Monaghan, Cavan, Tyrone, Kildare, Armagh, Leitrim and Clare. (See the link below for an explainer)

The four Round 3 winners will advance to play the four beaten provincial finalists in Round 4 of the qualifiers on the weekend of 7/8 July for a place in the Super 8s.

On the weekend of 14/15 July, the Super 8s will kick-off with Group 1 sides Dublin and Donegal clashing at Croke Park, while Kerry and Galway will meet in headquarters in Group 2 on the same weekend.

Super 8s

Group 1
Kerry
Galway
Fermanagh/Round 4 winner
Laois/Round 4 winner

Group 2
Dublin
Donegal
Cork/Round 4 winner
Roscommon/Round 4 winner

Each county will play three games in the round-robin phase: one at home, one in Croke Park and one away. Dublin, however, will play two games at Croke Park as it counts as their home venue.

The All-Ireland semi-finals line-up will see Group 1 winners play Group 2 runners-up and vice-versa. If teams in the groups finish level on points, scoring difference will apply before their head-to-head record comes into play.

***

Who do you think will join the provincial champions in the Super 8s?


Poll Results:














Cora Staunton starts for Mayo but Galway win out to lift Connacht title

Dublin blow Laois away with 18-point victory to land record 8th Leinster crown in-a-row

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
As it happened: England vs Panama, World Cup
As it happened: England vs Panama, World Cup
Which World Cup Player Is Your Boyfriend?
Chicharito and Vela on the scoresheet as impressive Mexico make it two wins from two
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Germany apologise for provocative goal celebrations
Germany apologise for provocative goal celebrations
Swiss pair could be set for bans following controversial goal celebrations
'Modric would maybe be a Ballon d’Or winner if he was German or Spanish'
IRELAND
'Representing Ireland, representing that badge, it's pretty special'
'Representing Ireland, representing that badge, it's pretty special'
Spitfire that crashed into Monaghan field and Nazi invasion plans to be put on show
Israel Folau to face disciplinary hearing after challenges on Peter O'Mahony
ENGLAND
Kane bags hat-trick as England put six past Panama in their biggest-ever World Cup win
Kane bags hat-trick as England put six past Panama in their biggest-ever World Cup win
Jones: England back on road to being world's best
Super Cipriani kick helps England beat 'Boks to end losing streak
WORLD CUP 2018
It's Sunday so here are 12 of our favourite images from the sporting week
It's Sunday so here are 12 of our favourite images from the sporting week
Colombia come good as Poland dumped out of the World Cup
Diego Maradona calls for meeting with Argentina players

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie