Here's the format for the latest GAA football qualifier draw tomorrow

THE NEXT DRAW in the All-Ireland senior football championship will take place tomorrow morning for the Round 3 games that are scheduled for next weekend.
Two sides from Connacht (Mayo and Leitrim), a quartet of Ulster teams (Monaghan, Cavan, Tyrone and Armagh) and Leinster’s representative Kildare, were all successful in yesterday’s qualifier ties. The winners of today’s Round 2 clash in Tullamore between Offaly and Clare will join them.
All-Ireland SFC Round 3 qualifier draw
- Mayo
- Monaghan
- Cavan
- Tyrone
- Kildare
- Armagh
- Leitrim
- Offaly/Clare
The four matches in Round 3 are pencilled in for 30 June/1 July with the draw on tomorrow morning on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 at 8.30am.
Repeat pairings are avoided with Monaghan against Tyrone having already met this year in the Ulster championship.
The first team drawn will have home advantage with the exception being a Division 3 or 4 side will have home advantage if drawn against a Division 1 or 2 team. Leitrim, Armagh and Offaly would be the teams in that situation.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Munster mismatch, Kerry’s attacking class and Cork’s qualifier challenge
Mayo midfielder O’Shea brought to hospital for scans on suspected dislocated shoulder
COMMENTS (5)