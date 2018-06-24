Here's the format for the latest GAA football qualifier draw tomorrow

Tyrone, Kildare, Monaghan and Mayo will discover their next opponents tomorrow.

Tyrone, Kildare, Monaghan and Mayo will discover their next opponents tomorrow.

THE NEXT DRAW in the All-Ireland senior football championship will take place tomorrow morning for the Round 3 games that are scheduled for next weekend.

Two sides from Connacht (Mayo and Leitrim), a quartet of Ulster teams (Monaghan, Cavan, Tyrone and Armagh) and Leinster’s representative Kildare, were all successful in yesterday’s qualifier ties. The winners of today’s Round 2 clash in Tullamore between Offaly and Clare will join them.

All-Ireland SFC Round 3 qualifier draw

Mayo

Monaghan

Cavan

Tyrone

Kildare

Armagh

Leitrim

Offaly/Clare

The four matches in Round 3 are pencilled in for 30 June/1 July with the draw on tomorrow morning on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 at 8.30am.

Repeat pairings are avoided with Monaghan against Tyrone having already met this year in the Ulster championship.

The first team drawn will have home advantage with the exception being a Division 3 or 4 side will have home advantage if drawn against a Division 1 or 2 team. Leitrim, Armagh and Offaly would be the teams in that situation.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!