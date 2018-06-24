This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's the format for the latest GAA football qualifier draw tomorrow

Eight counties will discover their next opponents.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 24 Jun 2018, 11:35 AM
1 hour ago 4,796 Views 5 Comments
Tyrone, Kildare, Monaghan and Mayo will discover their next opponents tomorrow.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THE NEXT DRAW in the All-Ireland senior football championship will take place tomorrow morning for the Round 3 games that are scheduled for next weekend.

Two sides from Connacht (Mayo and Leitrim), a quartet of Ulster teams (Monaghan, Cavan, Tyrone and Armagh) and Leinster’s representative Kildare, were all successful in yesterday’s qualifier ties. The winners of today’s Round 2 clash in Tullamore between Offaly and Clare will join them.

All-Ireland SFC Round 3 qualifier draw

  • Mayo
  • Monaghan
  • Cavan
  • Tyrone
  • Kildare
  • Armagh
  • Leitrim
  • Offaly/Clare

The four matches in Round 3 are pencilled in for 30 June/1 July with the draw on tomorrow morning on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 at 8.30am.

Repeat pairings are avoided with Monaghan against Tyrone having already met this year in the Ulster championship.

The first team drawn will have home advantage with the exception being a Division 3 or 4 side will have home advantage if drawn against a Division 1 or 2 team. Leitrim, Armagh and Offaly would be the teams in that situation.

