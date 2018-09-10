Big guns remain in the hunt as Mayo SFC reaches quarter-final stage

EIGHT TEAMS REMAIN in the hunt for the Mayo SFC after the conclusion of the group stages at the weekend.

James Horan (Westport), Barry Moran (Castlebar Mitchels), Cillian O'Connor (Ballintubber) and Aidan O'Shea (Breaffy)

The quarter-final draw takes place in Elverys MacHale Park this evening at 8.30pm.

Reigning champions Castlebar Mitchels enjoyed a 3-12 to 0-12 win over Andy Moran’s Ballaghaderreen yesterday to seal their place on top of Group 1, but both sides qualified for the last eight.

In Group 2, Garrymore and Moy Davitts advanced after beating Knockmore and Charlestown respectively.

The James Horan managed Westport emerged victorious from their top-of-the-table Group 3 clash with Claremorris, winning by 1-13 to 2-8. Both sides are through to the quarter-finals.

And Group 4 saw Cillian O’Connor’s Ballintubber advance alongside a Breaffy outfit featuring the O’Shea brothers. Ballintubber hammered Kiltane by 2-18 to 0-5 while Breaffy crushed Davitts by 0-17 to 0-5.

