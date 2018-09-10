This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Big guns remain in the hunt as Mayo SFC reaches quarter-final stage

Reigning champions Castlebar Mitchels are through to the last eight.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 10 Sep 2018, 10:07 AM
1 hour ago 2,339 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4227502

EIGHT TEAMS REMAIN in the hunt for the Mayo SFC after the conclusion of the group stages at the weekend.

pjimage (1) James Horan (Westport), Barry Moran (Castlebar Mitchels), Cillian O'Connor (Ballintubber) and Aidan O'Shea (Breaffy)

The quarter-final draw takes place in Elverys MacHale Park this evening at 8.30pm.

Reigning champions Castlebar Mitchels enjoyed a 3-12 to 0-12 win over Andy Moran’s Ballaghaderreen yesterday to seal their place on top of Group 1, but both sides qualified for the last eight.

Dmq0v89W4AAMp1f Source: Mayo GAA

In Group 2, Garrymore and Moy Davitts advanced after beating Knockmore and Charlestown respectively. 

Dmq0wmfXcAAQf3k Source: Mayo GAA

The James Horan managed Westport emerged victorious from their top-of-the-table Group 3 clash with Claremorris, winning by 1-13 to 2-8. Both sides are through to the quarter-finals.

Dmq1tu-WsAE9z3f Source: Mayo GAA

And Group 4 saw Cillian O’Connor’s Ballintubber advance alongside a Breaffy outfit featuring the O’Shea brothers. Ballintubber hammered Kiltane by 2-18 to 0-5 while Breaffy crushed Davitts by 0-17 to 0-5.

Dmq1ug6W4AEC6ds

