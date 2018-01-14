  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Meath edge Longford in historic free-taking competition in near darkness

Meath will face Westmeath in the O’Byrne Cup final.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 5:32 PM
3 hours ago 7,142 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3797446
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MEATH DEFEATED LONGFORD 2-1 in a free-taking competition to book their place in the Oâ€™Byrne Cup final against Westmeath next Sunday.

The Royals and Longford were locked level at 2-16 to 1-19 after extra-time as Michael Quinn fired in a late 1-1 to bring the away side on level terms.

That forced aÂ free-taking shoot-out rather than a replay, with five players from either team taking frees out of the hands from the 45m line.

The Meath venue was in near darkness by the time the frees were taken due to a lack of floodlights â€“ Pairc Tailteann had its floodlights removed in 2015 when a fault was found in the foundations.

Mark McCabe and Cillian Oâ€™Sullivan converted their kicks for the Royals, while only Sean McCormack could find the target for Longford.

In the other semi-final, Westmeath were 1-9 to 1-7 winners over Offaly at TEG Cusack Park.

Colin Kellyâ€™s side won their third game under the new management as Denis Corroonâ€™s first-half goal proved decisive. The Lake County led by 1-7 to 1-2 after a wind-assisted opening 35 minutes, while Joey Oâ€™Connor found the net for Offaly.

Michael Brazil and Cian Johnson arrived off the bench to force the issue for the Faithful in the second period, but late scores from Luke Loughlin and Alex Gardiner sealed the Westmeath win.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Tipperary star Callanan set to miss most of league campaign

Gaelic footballâ€™s longest-serving inter-county player calls it a day after 17 years

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
More woe for Wenger as Bournemouth hand Gunners defeat thanks to second-half comeback
FOOTBALL
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
Kane becomes Spurs' record Premier League goalscorer as they romp to victory over Everton
Conte unconcerned by Mourinho's 'contempt' comment as feud finally fizzles out
MANCHESTER UNITED
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
'I couldn't say it's not my club, but it didn't feel right': Klopp claims he turned down United
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
Leinster the team to beat in Europe and more talking points from the RDS
LEINSTER
Eight-try Leinster flex their European muscle to book home quarter-final in style
Eight-try Leinster flex their European muscle to book home quarter-final in style
Home quarter-final within reach for high-flying Leinster
'I don't want to force him into any box, he is doing things his way. That's the beauty about him'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie