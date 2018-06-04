This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 4 June, 2018
Second-half goals put Meath on course for Leinster U20 semi-final spot after win over Kildare

Darragh Campion and Jordan Morris hit the net in PÃ¡irc Tailteann today.

By Ian Baker Monday 4 Jun 2018, 5:21 PM
55 minutes ago 853 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4052741
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Meath 2-11
Kildare 1-13

Ian Baker reports from PÃ¡irc Tailteann, Navan

THE MEATH U20 footballers are on course to reach an EirGird Leinster semi-final after they defeated Kildare by a single point in PÃ¡irc Tailteann this afternoon.

Two second-half goals from midfielder Darragh Campion and substitute Jordan Morris, turned a game that was tied six times by the 34th minute.

Despite trailing by 2-10 to 0-11 in the 47th minute, Jimmy Hyland responded with a
54th minute goal for Kildare after Brian McLoughlin scored his third point.

Even though Morris and McLoughlin traded points by the 67th minute, Kildare couldnâ€™t get through Meathâ€™s midfield or around their defensive structure in the five minutes of injury-time.

On the strength of Laois defeating Wicklow by a point in the corresponding fixture, had Kildare won, it would have almost guaranteed Kildare a Leinster semi-final and the avoidance of Dublin before a possible final.

As it now stands, Meath are in pole position in this group and are on course to reach Leinster semi-final as the groupâ€™s top team, winning two games from two.

They do, however, have a tricky game against Laois in the final round, who only lost to Kildare by a point and defeated Wicklow by a tight margin.

Fine first-half performances from Kildareâ€™s Jimmy Hyland and Tony Archbold gave them a one-point lead, 0-9 to 0-8, at half-time but Meathâ€™s James Conlon, scorer of three first-half points, levelled the game for the sixth time in the 34th minute. Though quiet in the second half, Conlon was instrumental for Meath in the first half.

Paddy Woodgate and McLoughlin openrf up a 0-11 to 0-9 lead by the 42nd minute for Kildare before Frank Oâ€™Reillyâ€™s third point left one between the teams.

Relying on short kickouts to negate Meathâ€™s midfield, Kildare coughed up the two
winning goals in quick succession as Campion and Morris found the net in a five minute period.

Kildare responded through a Hyland goal but the five-point margin proved difficult to erase with Meathâ€™s defence.

Scorers for Meath: Darragh Campion, Jordan Morris 1-1 each, James Conlon 0-4, Frank Oâ€™Reilly 0-3 (0-2f), Sean Reilly, Conor Moriarty 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: Jimmy Hyland 1-3 (0-2f), Brian McLoughlin 0-4 (0-3f), Paddy Woodgate 0-2, T Archbold, Ruadhan Ã“ GiollÃ¡in, S Doran, David Marnell 0-1 each.

Meath

1. Adam McDermott

2. Robbie Clarke
3. Conor Harnan
24. Kieran Slavin

5. Sean Reilly
6. Ã‰anna Oâ€™Kelly-Lynch
7. Sean Ryan

8. Darragh Campion
9. Adam Murphy

10. Eoin Smith
11. Ethan Devine
12. Frank Oâ€™Reilly

13. Conor Moriarty
14. Conor Oâ€™Byrne
19. James Conlon

Subs

21. Jason Scully for Moriarty (half-time)
23. Jordan Morris for Oâ€™Byrne (36)
22. Adam Kealy for Reilly (40)
18. Darren Gibney for Murphy (54)
15. Shane McDonnell for Oâ€™Reilly (55)
17. James Cassidy for Smith (62)

Kildare

1. Aaron Oâ€™Neill

17. DJ Earley
21. Jack Barrett
4. Mark Dempsey

5. Mark Barrett
6. Jason Gibbons
7. Ruadhan Ã“ GiollÃ¡in

8. Aaron Masterson
9. David Marnell

22. Brian McLoughlin
11. Sam Doran
12. Tony Archbold

13. Jimmy Hyland
14. Paddy Woodgate
15. Darragh Ryan

Subs

23. Cian Costigan for Doran (36)
10. Padraig Nash for Barrett (36)
20. Shane Oâ€™Sullivan for Marnell (44)
19. Stephen Comerford for Oâ€™GiollÃ¡in (52)
24. Niall Murphy for Woodgate (52)

Referee: Patrick Maguire (Longford)

