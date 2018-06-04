Bugler and Madden goals help Dublin claim Leinster U20 football victory over Westmeath

Dublin 2-16

Westmeath 1-13

Conor McKenna reports from Parnell Park

THE DUBLIN U20 footballers picked up their second victory of the EirGrid Leinster Championship, after a 2-16 to 1-13 victory over an impressive Westmeath outfit, in what was an open game of football played out in Parnell Park.

Sean Bugler rifles home a goal for Dublin against Westmeath. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Tom Keane opened the scoring for Dublin in the opening minute with a well taken effort, before Cormac Howley doubled his sides advantage shortly after.

Further scores from Sean Bugler and James Doran gave Tom Gray’s charges a 0-4 to 0-0 lead with ten minutes played.

Westmeath finally opened their account in the 13th minute, with full-forward Sean Pettit finding the back of the net after an excellent pass from Tom Molloy.

Kevin McManamon at today's clash in Parnell Park. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A further score from Molloy levelled procedures, before a free from Tom Keane restored his sides advantage.

Three superb scores in quick succession from Sean Pettit gave his side a two point lead, which would have been fully merited on the balance of play.

Westmeath were dealt a killer blow in the 25th minute, with Dublin centre-forward James Madden burying to the net and two further scores from James Doran gave the Metropolitans a 1-8 to 1-5 interval advantage.

James Madden bagged a first-half goal for Dublin. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

It was Dublin who scored the first four points of the second period, which left Westmeath with an uphill battle and the game was effectively over as a contest when Sean Bugler found the net in the 47th minute, with a neat finish to beat the goalkeeper.

The game petered out completely as a contest from that point, with Westmeath tagging on late points to keep the score-line respectable, with an excellent save from Dublin goalkeeper David O’Hanlon denying John Tumelty in stoppage time.

A late “45” from Westmeath sharpshooter Sean Pettit was the final score of the day, as Dublin picked up their second victory in as many games.

Dublin's Eoghan Fitzpatrick and Sean Farrelly with John Tumulty of Westmeath. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Scorers for Dublin: Sean Bugler 1-4, James Doran 0-4 (0-1f), James Madden 1-0, Tom Keane (0-1f), Cormac Howley, Dan O’Brien 0-2 each, Sean Farrelly, Ciaran Archer (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: Sean Pettit 1-6 (0-3 ’45, 0-1f), Tom Molloy, John Tumulty (0-2f) 0-2 each, Adam Loughlin, Gareth Carr, Daniel Reid 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

2. Nathan Nolan (Kilmacud Crokes)

3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)

4. Ciaran Smith (Lucan Sarsfields)

5. Sean Farrelly (Thomas Davis)

6. Neil Matthews (Erins Isle)

7. Eoin O’Dea (Na Fianna)

8. Donal Ryan (Na Fianna)

9. Eoghan Fitzpatrick (Ballinteer St. John’s)

10. Cormac Howley (Round Towers Lusk)

11. James Madden (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

12. Tom Keane (Naomh Olaf)

13. Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. James Doran (Na Fianna)

15. Sean Bulger (St. Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan-Ruadh)

Subs

20. James Holland (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) for E Fitzpatrick (41)

23. Ciaran Archer (Naomh Maurs) for T Keane (45)

17. Michael Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes) for N Nolan (47)

19. Rob Shaw (Castleknock) for E O’Dea (52)

21. Karl Lych Bissett (Naomh Mearnog for J Madden (54)

24. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St. Endas) for C Howley (57)

Westmeath

1. Jordan Nugent (Castledaly)

19. Conor Dillon (Milltown)

3. Gareth Carr (Shandonagh)

4. Eoghan Bracken (Coralstown/Kinnegad)

5. Joe Moran (The Downs)

6. Eoin Nally (Ballynacargy)

7. Plunkett Maxwell (Rosemount)

8. Adam Loughlin (The Downs)

9. John Tumulty (Tang)

10. Daniel Reid (Athlone)

11. Nigel Harte (Tyrrellspass)

12. James Maxwell (Coralstown/Kinnegad)

13. Tom Molloy (Shandonagh)

14. Sean Pettit (Rosemount)

15. Ben Cox (Rosemount)

Subs

20. Kevin Regan (St. Loman’s Mullingar) for B Cox (37)

2. Sean Clinton (Caulry) for C Dillon (42)

18. Brian Kavanagh (Shandonagh) for T Molloy (55)

22. Cathal Mannion (Garrycastle) for D Reid (55)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

