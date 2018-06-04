After an impressive debut season in Aussie Rules Cora Stanton signs new deal in Sydney

FOLLOWING AN IMPRESSIVE debut campaign Cora Staunton has signed a new deal which will see her spend a second year playing Aussie Rules for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The club announced a new deal on Monday, stating that she would join up with the side after her duties with Mayo had concluded in five months, hinting at the possibility of a return to inter-county football.

“Irish sensation Cora Staunton, who lit up the competition in 2018 with her unique kicking style and hard-nosed attack at the football, will return to Western Sydney for a second season,” the club said.

The four-time All-Ireland champion became the first international player to sign for an AFL women’s side when she joined in 2017.

Staunton has won 11 All-Stars during an illustrious career but has not played for Mayo since her move down under.

