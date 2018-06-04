This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 4 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After an impressive debut season in Aussie Rules Cora Stanton signs new deal in Sydney

Greater Western Sydney Giants said she will join back up once her duties with Mayo finish in November.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 4 Jun 2018, 10:29 AM
1 hour ago 3,352 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4052256
The Mayo footballer joined the club in 2017.
Image: Matt King
The Mayo footballer joined the club in 2017.
The Mayo footballer joined the club in 2017.
Image: Matt King

FOLLOWING AN IMPRESSIVE debut campaign Cora Staunton has signed a new deal which will see her spend a second year playing Aussie Rules for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The club announced a new deal on Monday, stating that she would join up with the side after her duties with Mayo had concluded in five months, hinting at the possibility of a return to inter-county football.

“Irish sensation Cora Staunton, who lit up the competition in 2018 with her unique kicking style and hard-nosed attack at the football, will return to Western Sydney for a second season,” the club said.

“The Ladies Gaelic Football legend will join the GIANTS once her duties with county Mayo conclude in November.”

The four-time All-Ireland champion became the first international player to sign for an AFL women’s side when she joined in 2017.

Staunton has won 11 All-Stars during an illustrious career but has not played for Mayo since her move down under.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘She doesn’t want it to be about Cora Staunton, I don’t want it to be about Cora Staunton’

Cora Staunton caps impressive few months in Oz with Giants’ Goal of the Year

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly
De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly
Injury denies Bendtner a place in Denmark's World Cup squad
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia — Coutinho
IRELAND
'Bet where you think you're going to win': Why Ireland is trying to learn from New Zealand
'Bet where you think you're going to win': Why Ireland is trying to learn from New Zealand
Genia and Wallabies set for 'war of attrition' with statistically-strong Ireland
FactCheck: Is 'exam weather' really an Irish climate phenomenon?
HURLING
Michael Ryan - 'We won't give in. Look if that's just thickness fair enough, we're just thick.'
Michael Ryan - 'We won't give in. Look if that's just thickness fair enough, we're just thick.'
'These guys are amateurs, not professionals...We're just not cut out for four weeks in-a-row'
'We don’t want any discussion about referee’s decisions' - Waterford boss looking ahead
MARTIN O'NEILL
After 637 days of pain and heartache, Ireland's match-winner got his just rewards last night
After 637 days of pain and heartache, Ireland's match-winner got his just rewards last night
'He's had a really tough time. He thought his career was over'
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against the US

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie