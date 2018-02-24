  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tipp back on track with victory over Meath at Semple Stadium

Conor Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan did the most damage for the hosts as they recorded an eight-point win.

By John Fallon Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 8:44 PM
5 hours ago 6,607 Views 1 Comment
Tipp's Michael Quinlivan.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Tipp's Michael Quinlivan.
Tipp's Michael Quinlivan.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Tipperary 2-15

Meath 1-10

TIPPERARY GOT THEIR Division 2 campaign back on track with a deserved victory at Semple Stadium.

Meath were chasing the game throughout but couldn’t prevent a second loss of the campaign.

Tipperary never trailed in the opening half and were good value for their 1-8 to 0-5 interval lead.

They opened up a 0-3 to 0-1 advantage after five minutes thanks to efforts from Josh Keane, Liam McGrath and Conor Sweeney with Graham Reilly getting Meath off the mark.

Meath got back on levels terms at 0-4 apiece at the end of the opening quarter with Padraig McKeever landing two frees and Sean Tobin also finding the range.

But Tipperary pulled away towards the break with some quality points and struck a huge blow just before the interval when Michael Quinlivan fielded a delivery from the left by Sweeney and balsted the ball to the roof of the net.

Meath made a blistering start to the second-half with McKeever pointing a free and then James McEntee and Reill quickly added points to cut the gap to 1-8 to 0-8 after 38 minutes.

But Tipperary hit back and Bill Maher soloed in from the left before drilling the ball low to the net.

Sweeney added a good free from the right directly afterwards and then one in front of the posts to lead by 2-10 to 0-8 after 50 minutes.

McKeever and Steven O’Brien swapped points before Sweeney landed one from play as the home followers in the crowd of 1,291 sensed victory.

But a Bryan Mention goal seven minutes from time cut the gap to six points.

Sweeney eased the home nerves with a point from play and there was no way back for Meath after that.

Scorers for Tipperary: Conor Sweeney 0-9 (0-6f), Michael Quinlivan 1-1, Bill Maher 1-0, Liam Casey 0-1, Steven O’Brien 0-1, Josh Keane 0-1, Liam McGrath 0-1, Sean Carey 0-1.

Scorers for Meath: Padraig McKeever 0-4 (4f), Bryan Menton 1-0, James McEntee 0-2, Graham Reilly 0-2, Sean Tobin 0-1, Thomas O’Reilly 0-1.

Tipperary:

1 Evan Comerford (Kilshelan-Kilcash)

4 Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)
2 Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)
17 Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

3 John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)
6 Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)
7 Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8 Liam Casey (Cahir)
9 Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

12 Brian Fox (Eire Og Annacarty-Donohill)
11 Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
15 Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

13 Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)
5 Bill Maher (Kilsheeln-Kilcash)
14 Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs:

20 Paddy Codd (Killenaule) for O’Connell (36)
10 Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers) for Fahey (61)
19 George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers) for O’Brien (66)
25 Sean Carey (Moyle Rovers) for McGrath (70)

Meath:

1 Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore/Ashbourne)

2 Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)
3 Conor McGill (Ratoath)
4 Donal Keegan (Rathkeeny)

5 Daniel O’Neill (Wolfe Tones)
17 Mickey Burke (Longwood)
7 Shane McEntee (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

8 Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne)
9 Harry Rooney (Skyrne)

10 James McEntee (Curraha)
13 Graham Reilly (St Colmcille’s)
11 Eamon Wallace (Ratoath)

26 Sean Tobin (Simonstown Gaels)
14 Padraig McKeever (Simonstown Gaels)
12 Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

Subs:

6 Brian Power (Ratoath) for O’Neill (29)
24 Bryan McMahon (Ratoath) for Tobin (34)
15 Donal Lenihan (St Peter’s, Dunboyne) for O’Sullivan (52)
19 Adam Flanagan (Clonard) for Rooney (57)
22 Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones) for McKeever (57)
18 Brian Conlon (Simonstown Gaels) for Shane McEntee (68)

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).

John Fallon
