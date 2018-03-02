There was a mad end to the Melbourne derby that produced this 99th-minute open-goal miss

Troisi (left centre) tussles with Luke Brattan of Melbourne City. Source: AAP/PA Images

MELBOURNE VICTORY HELD a 2-1 lead over city rivals Melbourne City late into injury-time during todayâ€™s A-League derby.

With the clock approaching 99 minutes, City had one last chance draw level from a corner.Â GoalkeeperÂ Dean Bouzanis headed forward to become an auxiliary attacker, but when the ball fell to him on the edge of the box, he lost his footing and Victory broke in numbers.

Australian midfielder James Troisi raced into the opposing half and had the task of side-footing the ball into an empty net â€” but he somehow managed to put his effort wide of the mark.

Luckily for him, the final whistle went and Victory earned the bragging rights.

This just happened in the Melbourne Derby... Good finish lad. pic.twitter.com/qun9uB6Jwr — George Elek (@GeorgeElek) March 2, 2018

