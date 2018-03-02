  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

€105 million Barcelona star defends refusing to train to earn move

Ousmane Dembele has no regrets about how he handled his transfer from Dortmund.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Mar 2018, 12:50 PM
1 hour ago 6,968 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3881704
Ousmane Dembele (file pic).
Ousmane Dembele (file pic).
Ousmane Dembele (file pic).

OUSMANE DEMBELE HAS defended his decision to go on strike in a bid to force through a mega-money move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona.

France star Dembele completed a €105 million switch to Barca after refusing to train during his final days with the Bundesliga club.

The 20-year-old’s actions drew widespread criticism but, back in Ernesto Valverde’s first-team plans and attempting to salvage an injury-plagued debut season at Camp Nou, Dembele asked critics to put themselves in his shoes.

“What else should I have done? If Barcelona cancelled their interest for the second time that would have been impossible for me,” he told Onze Mondial, referencing Barcelona’s initial interest during his breakthrough campaign at Rennes.

“I’d like to know how the people who criticise me would have behaved if they had been in my position.

“I had the impression that I would miss the fulfilment of my dream, which is why I behaved like that. That’s what I stand for.”

Dembele made his seventh La Liga appearance on Thursday when he came off the bench for the last 15 minutes of Barcelona’s 1-1 draw at Las Palmas.

Much of his first season in Spain has been troubled by a hamstring injury, which saw him miss almost the entire calendar until Christmas. Thereafter, he suffered a further muscular injury that prevented him playing for a month, and it is from that problem that he is currently being eased back into regular action.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I’ve got those minutes in the tank now and it’s about moving forward’>

Arsenal apathy worse than ‘Wenger Out’ displays – Carragher>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He is worth â¬100 million, but he is a free agent, so he is a bargain'
'He is worth €100 million, but he is a free agent, so he is a bargain'
Arsenal apathy worse than ‘Wenger Out’ displays – Carragher
Guardiola backs Henry to enter management after Arsenal thrashing
FOOTBALL
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
Griezmann scores four to take him past century of goals for Atletico Madrid
IRELAND
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'I grew up watching Drico, D’Arcy' - Munster's Arnold on being in Ireland camp
Storm waves in the west moved boulders onto the top of this cliff
MANCHESTER CITY
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
Pep Guardiola ready to give up 'yellow ribbon' protest
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie