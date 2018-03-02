  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 2 March, 2018
Arsenal apathy worse than ‘Wenger Out’ displays – Carragher

The empty seats at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday were more damning than the marches of a year ago, according to the pundit.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Mar 2018, 11:34 AM
3 hours ago 2,555 Views 3 Comments
Image: Laurence Griffiths
ARSENE WENGER SHOULD be more embarrassed by the apathy coming from the Arsenal support than the demonstrations to get him sacked last year, according to former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

It was evident how many empty seats there were at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night as the Gunners tackled champions elect Manchester City, and while some of these were doubtless caused by the inclement weather conditions, the Sky Sports pundit argued that it was indicative of the situation at the club.

Arsenal, who lost the fixture 3-0, find themselves sixth in the Premier League standings, eight points from a Champions League spot next season, and having just been beaten by City in the League Cup final. The Europa League stands as their last chance of glory this term.

While fans called for the head of Wenger this time last year, now they are voting with their feet, which Carragher finds even more damning.

“Last season there was anger from supporters and marches against Arsene Wenger, which I thought were a disgrace,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “But I think tonight was worse. The Arsenal fans are not actually interested. They didn’t turn up.

“There were a few boos at the end but it wasn’t the anger of last season. Now it’s almost like resignation, just waiting for the manager to go.

“How sad is that? That very few, if any, Arsenal fans want Arsene Wenger as the manager next season.

“This man is a legend in the English game. But they have to change it, it has to be done.

“There’s no way the end of this season should be about this man being hounded out and going through that in empty stadiums.”

Indeed, Carragher believes that an announcement should be made imminently to allow the veteran Frenchman to bow out in style.

“Make the decision now and give this man the send-off he deserves for what he’s done over 20 years, not what he’s done over the last five, six, 10 years,” he said of the former Monaco boss, who has not lifted a Premier League title since 2003-04.

On Thursday, Arsenal looked well off City’s pace, conceding three times in the first half then having a second-period penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saved.

About the author:

The42 Team

