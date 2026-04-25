Sligo end Dundalk's 8-game unbeaten run

Sligo Rovers 2

Dundalk 0

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS MOVED up to seventh place as the Bit O’Red ended Dundalk’s eight-game unbeaten run at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Will Fitzgerald’s fourth of the season had the home side ahead early on, with Cian Kavanagh doubling the lead early in the second half.

A third win in a row for Rovers sees them leapfrog Shelbourne and Drogheda United.

An upturn in form of late has seen John Russell’s side move six points clear of Waterford, as they came into Saturday’s game against Dundalk unbeaten in their last three.

And Dundalk looked to continue their fine start to the season, with just one defeat in their opening 12 games.

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In a quick and open first half, Rovers had Dundalk under pressure early on and could have gone ahead after four minutes when Gareth McElroy glanced a header wide from Archie Meekison’s ball.

Gbemi Arubi tried an audacious effort as Dundalk went on the counter, and Sam Sargeant was well off his line.

And seconds later, the home side went ahead, with a touch of fortune.

Enda Minogue came to claim a cross, but misjudged the flight of the ball, clashing with Cian Kavanagh, allowing the ball to drop for Fitzgerald, who lifted the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net.

And Sligo should have added to their lead when Archie Meekison and Daire Patton were causing problems inside the box.

Ciaran Kilduff’s side grew into the game and had Sligo under pressure at times.

They came close to levelling the score just before half-time when centre-back Mayowa Animasahun hit the post as he nodded on from a corner, but Sligo went in ahead at the break.

And Sligo doubled that lead early in the second half. Archie Meekison’s lofted ball came to Kavanagh, and the former St Pat’s man took a touch before firing past Minogue for his first of the season.

But again, Dundalk responded well to going behind and had Sligo under huge pressure.

Two strong saves from Sam Sargeant and a goal-line clearance from Gareth McElroy kept out chances for Ciaran Kilduff’s side, who threw everything at their opponents.

The home side were camped in their own half for large periods of the second half, but their defensive structure could not be broken down by Dundalk.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Gareth McElroy, Ollie Denham, Sean McHale, Jeannot Esua (Sean Stewart, 32), Carl McHugh (Jad Hakiki, 69), Archie Meekison, James McManus, Will Fitzerald, Daire Patton (Shane Blaney, 80), Cian Kavanagh.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue, Tyreke Wilson, Mayowa Animasahun, Harvey Warren, Bobby Burns, Ronan Teahan (Leo Gaxha, 83), Keith Buckley (Shane Tracey, 64), Daryl Horgan, Eoin Kenny, Declan McDaid (Aodh Dervin, 64), Gbemi Arubi (Harvey Groome, 64).

Referee: Declan Toland.