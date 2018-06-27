This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 June, 2018
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother

Reporter Rama Pantorotto was left in utter disbelief at the gesture from Argentina’s captain.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 6:27 PM
51 minutes ago 3,381 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4095358

YOU COULD SCARCELY have labelled Argentina unlucky as they entered their do-or-die Group D clash with Nigeria last night having accrued only a single point from their opening two World Cup fixtures.

Indeed, they were probably somewhat fortunate, even, to see off the high-octane Africans last night as Marcos Rojo spared his side the ultimate humiliation of a group-stage exit.

But while the Super Eagles had their wings clipped, Lionel Messi finally landed in Russia following a dismal start to his personal campaign.

The under-fire Barcelona attacker scored arguably the goal of the tournament to date, controlling a pinpoint pass from Ever Banega with two immaculate touches before blasting into the far corner with his third.

Speaking to the media following his side’s crucial 2-1 win, Messi was asked by Argentinian reporter Rama Pantorotto if he still had the amulet that Pantorotto gave him – via the reporter’s mother – in the lead-up to Argentina’s opening group fixture versus Iceland.

“In the first game, I gave you something from my mother,” Pantrotto told the Argentina captain as translated on r/Soccer. “I don’t know if you kept it or threw it away.”

Messi replied: “Of course,” before pulling down his left sock and revealing the amulet – a red ribbon with an owl medallion of some description – to the gathered press.

An excited Pantorotto continued: “You put it on your foot, the ribbon. You put it on your foot?”

Messi: “Yes. So tell her that thank you, that…”

Pantorotto: “You’re shitting me. I’m about to have a stroke! For real. But wait! Did you score with the left?”

Messi: “No, with the right foot, but anyway…”

Pantorotto: “You scored with your right but it doesn’t matter.”

Messi: “It’s ok. It helped me.”

After Messi finished up with the press, a stunned Pantorotto turned directly to the nearby camera and said:

Dear Mamma! He put the ribbon on his foot. Thank you!

Pantorotto later tweeted: “My dear Mamma @mariakosmica sent a gift to @leomessi a red ribbon (with an owl) and El Maestro tied it on his left ankle. I am crying, it can’t be!!!”

In a separate tweet, he expressed his grattitude to Messi, writing: “Thank you Maestro of Maestros for the Magic and the usual affection!”

GOL! Messi opens World Cup account with stunning finish to get Argentina up and running

