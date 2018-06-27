Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother

YOU COULD SCARCELY have labelled Argentina unlucky as they entered their do-or-die Group D clash with Nigeria last night having accrued only a single point from their opening two World Cup fixtures.

Indeed, they were probably somewhat fortunate, even, to see off the high-octane Africans last night as Marcos Rojo spared his side the ultimate humiliation of a group-stage exit.

But while the Super Eagles had their wings clipped, Lionel Messi finally landed in Russia following a dismal start to his personal campaign.

The under-fire Barcelona attacker scored arguably the goal of the tournament to date, controlling a pinpoint pass from Ever Banega with two immaculate touches before blasting into the far corner with his third.

Speaking to the media following his side’s crucial 2-1 win, Messi was asked by Argentinian reporter Rama Pantorotto if he still had the amulet that Pantorotto gave him – via the reporter’s mother – in the lead-up to Argentina’s opening group fixture versus Iceland.

“In the first game, I gave you something from my mother,” Pantrotto told the Argentina captain as translated on r/Soccer. “I don’t know if you kept it or threw it away.”

Messi replied: “Of course,” before pulling down his left sock and revealing the amulet – a red ribbon with an owl medallion of some description – to the gathered press.

An excited Pantorotto continued: “You put it on your foot, the ribbon. You put it on your foot?”

Messi: “Yes. So tell her that thank you, that…”

Pantorotto: “You’re shitting me. I’m about to have a stroke! For real. But wait! Did you score with the left?”

Messi: “No, with the right foot, but anyway…”

Pantorotto: “You scored with your right but it doesn’t matter.”

Messi: “It’s ok. It helped me.”

After Messi finished up with the press, a stunned Pantorotto turned directly to the nearby camera and said:

Dear Mamma! He put the ribbon on his foot. Thank you!

Pantorotto later tweeted: “My dear Mamma @mariakosmica sent a gift to @leomessi a red ribbon (with an owl) and El Maestro tied it on his left ankle. I am crying, it can’t be!!!”

In a separate tweet, he expressed his grattitude to Messi, writing: “Thank you Maestro of Maestros for the Magic and the usual affection!”

Gracias maestro de los maestros por la magia y el cariño de siempre! Ph: @tatografias #leomessi #messi pic.twitter.com/SiU8aUUm3B — Rama Pantorotto (@ramapantorotto) June 26, 2018

