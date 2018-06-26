This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
GOL! Messi opens World Cup account with stunning finish to get Argentina up and running

Lionel Messi has fired his side into an early lead in their must-win Group D fixture.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 26 Jun 2018, 7:34 PM
1 hour ago 5,631 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/4093738

LIONEL MESSI IS off the mark.

Argentina lead Nigeria 1-0 in their must-win group game after a sublime opening goal by the under-fire maestro.

Midfielder Ever Banega supplied a pinpoint chipped through-ball which Messi controlled wonderfully before firing to the far corner with his right boot.

Messi has since hit the post with a free-kick from close range.

LIVE: NIGERIA V ARGENTINA, WORLD CUP

