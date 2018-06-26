GOL! Messi opens World Cup account with stunning finish to get Argentina up and running

LIONEL MESSI IS off the mark.

Argentina lead Nigeria 1-0 in their must-win group game after a sublime opening goal by the under-fire maestro.

Midfielder Ever Banega supplied a pinpoint chipped through-ball which Messi controlled wonderfully before firing to the far corner with his right boot.

Messi has since hit the post with a free-kick from close range.

