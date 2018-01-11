  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 11 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'To me, the provinces are gone, they’re dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw

Michael Fennelly on the changes he would like to see made to the hurling landscape.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 8:30 PM
9 minutes ago 3 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3792824
Galway welcome Kilkenny to Pearse Stadium in May but should an open championship be brought in?
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Galway welcome Kilkenny to Pearse Stadium in May but should an open championship be brought in?
Galway welcome Kilkenny to Pearse Stadium in May but should an open championship be brought in?
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE INTRODUCTION OF a round-robin format in the Munster and Leinster senior championships is set to have a seismic impact on the hurling landscape this year.

But recently retired Kilkenny hurling star Michael Fennelly has questioned the purpose of the format given the similarity to the Allianz league structure and feels it is time to abolish the provinces in hurling to incorporate an open championship.

Fennelly brought his career with Kilkenny to a halt in December after a stellar career.

He is in favour of the home-and-away format being implemented for the summer clashes yet feels more improvements can be made.

“I wish the year would be shorter, have a six or seven month year. The league and the round-robin – are they not the same thing at this stage?

“I haven’t looked into it a whole lot, but to me, the league is like championship. Then you’ve a break of two months, and then you’ve championship again in two months.

“Why not just accumulate the games together, and just have one big group, or one big championship between the teams?

“We have only two provinces, one is artificial. Galway are in Leinster, but Galway are from Connacht, so to me, the provinces are gone, they’re dead.

“Play home and away games, you can’t beat that excitement. I know the round-robin is like that.

“I remember my parents, they loved the league, because just say, when we were playing Clare, you’d go down to Ennis on a Saturday night and just enjoy the weekend.

“In championship then, it just ends up being a let-down, because you’ve the same teams playing each other every single year anyway. So why not just open up the whole thing and make it more exciting?”

Fennelly lectures in strength and conditioning in LIT Thurles and is well placed to judge the changes that will be required now in training schedules with the increased number of games.

Peptalk All-Ireland Games Initiative Launch All Ireland medal winners Bernard Brogan and Michael Fennelly were joined by other international sports athletes in Jenny Murphy, AiIís McSweeney and Rosemary Smith at the launch of Peptalk’s All Ireland Games, an intercompany wellbeing challenge that allows companies all over Ireland compete against each other. To get your company signed up check out http://www.peptalk.ie/all-ireland-games. Source: SPORTSFILE

“You have to build up your training load on a weekly basis and in a steady state, just to ensure you’re not spiking from one week to the next.

“You can’t be going nice and handy in training and then have a savage game. With the way the fixtures are this year, the first league game is at the end of January.

“For me, for teams to prevent injuries and to get ready for those games, those league games are like championship, you actually need to get back training in November, and get a bit of gym work in. Get a bit of mobility, get a good base of running.

“Teams will end up going back earlier and earlier. If I was a manager or a coach, I’d want my teams back at that time, because you need two months of pre-season. You might have ten weeks of training there before your first training, but you do need that, for that base.

“If you miss out on that base, you’ll end up with injuries down the line, lads trying to catch up by doing things they shouldn’t be doing.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how that works out this year. It’s going to be monitored. It’s going to be up to S&C coaches to balance that.”

Michael Fennelly looks on during the warm up Michael Fennelly missed out on the 2016 All-Ireland hurling final due to injury. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Ballyhale Shamrocks man admits that Kilkenny are in transition but has urged the younger members of the squad not to hold back in trying to a stake a claim in the squad.

The 2011 Hurler of the Year has revealed that he was hesitant when first joining the Cats squad and it took him time to establish himself.

“Whether I wasn’t good enough or whether it was a bit of naivety, when I came in (I was) thinking do I really challenge lads for this? I should have really went into the deep end and got stuck into it.

“I think I held myself back a bit and I don’t know why. I would have actually sent a message when I finished up in the (Whatsapp) group there with that exact message, saying basically I made a mistake when I first came in.

“I told them to just jump straight in there and don’t be holding back for a year or two or three years thinking you’ll get your place then at that time. I finished on that message, funnily enough.

Kilkenny celebrate after the game with the trophy Kilkenny's U21 squad celebrate last summer's Leinster final victory. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I would have mentioned it to the management last year as well or the year before, saying how when I was coming into the team first my mindset wasn’t right, so just to be mindful of that maybe.

“You are coming up against the likes of Derek Lyng and these, that’s who I was coming up against. People were saying to me when he retires I’d be in there.

“I was nearly kind of waiting for it, to be honest. I waited and then Michael Rice came out midfield and then Cha came out midfield as well and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a nightmare’.

“You hear a lot of talk with the word potential. Potential is a good thing in one sense, but in another sense you haven’t achieved anything yet really. That’s another way of looking at it, so you have to be careful on that.

“The potential is there, they just have to make it work. Again, there’s no All-Stars as such that we would have seen before like Richie Hogan who would have been spotted when he was younger. Richie Power would have been spotted. Tommy Walsh would have been spotted.

“There’s probably no stand-out players like that, but, again, you don’t need that once you have a good bunch of players with good commitment, good values, and they’re looking to push themselves and improve and develop, you never know where you’ll end up if you have that.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Retiring from Kilkenny – ‘It was hard to get the words out, it was hard to tell him to be honest’

Boost for Cork footballers as long-serving forward O’Connor commits to play in 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Maguire rumours welcomed by Puel as Man City links continue
Maguire rumours welcomed by Puel as Man City links continue
Evans not world class but the right addition for Arsenal - Keown
PSG and Real interest in Dele Alli, Man United target Belgian midfielder and all today's transfer gossip
FOOTBALL
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Voodoo to blame for Lukaku leaving Everton, claims club's majority shareholder
LIVERPOOL
The Corkman whose Liverpool lyrics have gone viral: 'The reaction has been crazy'
The Corkman whose Liverpool lyrics have gone viral: 'The reaction has been crazy'
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
'He's the kind of guy you want in your team on big occasions'
'I’ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
LEINSTER
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
Leinster facing big selection calls despite the loss of Ringrose and O'Brien for Glasgow
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie