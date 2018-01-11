  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 11 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boost for Cork footballers as long-serving forward O'Connor commits to play in 2018

The 2010 All-Ireland winner has decided to stay on board.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 12:15 AM
8 hours ago 2,691 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3790387

LONG-SERVING CORK forward Donncha O’Connor has opted to prolong his inter-county career by committing again for the 2018 season.

Donncha O’Connor celebrates scoring his side first goal Donncha O'Connor won an All-Ireland senior medal with Cork in 2010. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

O’Connor, who turns 37 in April, had been weighing up his options and has seen team-mates Alan O’Connor, Ken O’Halloran and Michael Shields all retire in the off-season.

But The42 has learned that O’Connor has decided again to make himself available for the coming campaign which will be his 13th year involved with the Cork senior squad.

The Ballydesmond clubman has yet to rejoin the squad for collective sessions but is currently on a personal training programme and will link up with his Cork team-mates in the coming weeks.

The 2010 All-Ireland winner is one of only three players still involved from the starting team of that success against Down seven years ago. Paul Kerrigan and Aidan Walsh are both still featuring while forward Colm O’Neill came on as a substitute in that game and defender Jamie O’Sullivan was part of the panel.

O’Connor hit 0-5 in that final success over Down and 1-5 in the semi-final victory over Dublin.

Donncha O'Connor celebrates at the final whistle Donncha O'Connor celebrates Cork's 2010 All-Ireland final victory. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

O’Connor’s decision is a major boost to new boss Ronan McCarthy given the wealth of experience he possesses at a time when Cork’s squad is in the midst of transition with several youngsters being drafted in.

The 2017 championship saw the attacker illustrate his ability to still impact at inter-county level. He came off the bench to hit 0-3 and help prevent Cork suffering a shock defeat to Waterford last May.

His scoring contributions as a substitute continued when he contributed 0-2 in the narrow win against Tipperary and notched 0-6 in the Munster final loss to Kerry.

The veteran forward started in Cork’s All-Ireland qualifier against Mayo and struck 0-6 as they lost out by a point after extra-time in the Gaelic Grounds.

Donncha O’Connor looks on during the match Donncha O'Connor during last summer's clash between Cork and Mayo at the Gaelic Grounds. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

O’Connor was a latecomer to inter-county football. He was a sub on the Cork team that won the All-Ireland junior football title in 2005 but came off the bench in that final to score 0-2 and was brought onto the senior squad afterwards by Billy Morgan.

He made his inter-county debut for Cork in 2006 against Dublin and has since been a regular for Cork. Aside from the 2010 All-Ireland success, he has four Munster senior football medals and four National league medals to his name.

Cork’s pre-season preparations concluded when they play Clare in Mallow in the McGrath Cup final next Saturday before they open their Allianz Division 2 football league campaign with a tie against Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, 27 January.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Cork minor Downey hits 0-4 as Christians reach Harty Cup semi-finals with win over St Colman’s

Free-taker key as Midleton CBS return to Harty Cup last four stage with narrow victory over Thurles CBS

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United youngster makes Championship loan move for a third time
Man United youngster makes Championship loan move for a third time
Arsene Wenger confirms midfielder will join Valencia
League Cup semi-final finely balanced as Arsenal frustrate Chelsea
ARSENAL
As it happened: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
As it happened: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
FOOTBALL
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Voodoo to blame for Lukaku leaving Everton, claims club's majority shareholder
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
LIVERPOOL
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
CHELSEA
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes £15 million switch to Chelsea

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie