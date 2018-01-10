Cork minor Downey hits 0-4 as Christians reach Harty Cup semi-finals with win over St Colman's

Christian Brothers College Cork 1-17

St Colman’s College (Fermoy) 1-13

Denis Hurley reports from Mallow

A DR HARTY Cup (Munster PPS U18½AHC) semi-final awaits for Christian Brothers College of Cork after they came from behind to overhaul Fermoy’s St Colman’s College in Mallow today.

The city school outscored their opponents – last year’s beaten finalists – by 1-4 to 0-2 in the final ten minutes plus stoppages, with a goal from sub Denis McBarron on 56 minutes the catalyst for the turnaround.

This was the third year in a row that the schools have met in the last eight, with Colman’s having won the previous two encounters. They found strong resistance from CBC all through, however.

St Colman's Eoin Roche was part of last year's Cork All-Ireland minor final team. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

While David Lardner got his and Colman’s fifth point to put them in front for the first time on 12 minutes, CBC responded well as Kevin Finn, Iarlaith Daly, Robert Downey and Owen McCarthy all had points.

Colman’s cut the deficit to two and then moved in front when James Kearney netted on 28 minutes but Downey, with this third, ensured it was level, 1-7 to 0-10, at half-time.

Shane Barrett and Tommy O’Connell had points as CBC moved two in front after the restart but Colman’s looked to have taken control when they reeled off four on the bounce, sub Pádraig O’Leary making it 1-11 to 0-13 with his first touch on 49.

Downey levelled before McBarron’s vital intervention and the lead was extended as Daly slung over two more points.

CBC's Declan Hanlon (left) pictured in action for Cork in last year's All-Ireland minor final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Lardner, with his seventh, replied for Colman’s in injury time, but Declan Hanlon had an insurance score for CBC, making Patrick O’Leary’s late Colman’s point a consolation. CBC now face Ardscoil Rís in the semi-finals.

Scorers for CBC: Robert Downey 0-4, Shane Barrett, Iarlaith Daly 0-3 each, Denis McBarron 1-0, Tommy O’Connell, Kevin Finn 0-2 each, Declan Hanlon, Owen McCarthy, Pádraig Power 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Colman’s College: David Lardner 0-7 (0-5 frees), James Kearney 1-0, Patrick O’Flynn, Conleith Ryan, Nathan Collins, Brian Roche, Eoin Carey, Pádraig O’Leary 0-1 each.

CBC Cork

1. Daithí Heffernan (Mallow)

2. Ciarán Flynn (Na Piarasigh)

3. Peadar Hennessy (Mallow)

4. Anthony Cronin (Glen Rovers)

7. Cormac Murphy (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

5. Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas)

8. Declan Hanlon (Blarney)

9. Kevin Finn (Midleton)

10. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

11. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

12. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

15. Pádraig Power (Blarney)

14. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

13. Owen McCarthy (Inniscarra)

Subs

19. Denis McBarron (Carrigaline) for Power (49)

18. Darragh O’Mahony (Sarsfields) for Daly (60)

St Colman’s College Fermoy

1. Eoin Davis (St Catherine’s)

2. Eoin Wallace (St Catherine’s)

3. Jack Scannell (Fermoy)

4. Fionnán Hickey (Ballyduff)

5. Greg Lardner (Fermoy)

6. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

7. Seán McCarthy (Fermoy)

8. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

9. Eoin Carey (Kilworth)

10. David Lardner (Fermoy)

11. Nathan Collins (Fermoy)

12. Dan Dennehy (Watergrasshill)

15. James Kearney (Castlelyons)

14. Conleith Ryan (Bride Rovers)

13. Adam Creed (Fermoy)

Subs

23. Patrick O’Flynn (Bride Rovers) for Dennehy (24, injured)

17. Pádraig O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for Carey (44)

21. Séamus Roche (Ballyhooly) for Collins (47)

24. David Morrison (Castlelyons) for McCarthy (58, injured)

19. Colin Cronin (Watergrasshill) for Kearney (60, injured)

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease)

