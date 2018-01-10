  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Reigning champions Our Lady's and 2016 kingpins Árdscoil Rís triumph in Harty quarter-finals

Our Lady’s saw off JTB Hospital while Árdscoil Rís defeated Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 4:56 PM
3 hours ago 3,659 Views No Comments
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Our Lady's Templemore are back in the Harty Cup semi-finals.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

REIGNING DR HARTY Cup and All-Ireland champions Our Lady’s Templemore survived a major test before advancing to the semi-final stage this afternoon while 2016 title winners Árdscoil Rís served notice of their intentions with a convincing 21-point triumph in their last eight tie.

In Dundrum, Our Lady’s Templemore prevailed narrowly 1-14 to 0-16 against Limerick newcomers John The Baptist CS Hospital, winners of the All-Ireland post primary B title last March.

A late free clinched victory for the Templemore school who trailed 0-3 to 0-0 early on but recovered to be narrowly adrift 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time.

They hit the only goal of the game in third quarter yet the sides were level 1-10 to 0-13 at the end of that phase before Our Lady’s managed to prevail narrowly at the final whistle.

It was a far more comfortable victory for Árdscoil Rís in Charleville as they swept past Cork’s Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG by 3-20 to 1-5. Diarmuid Ryan, a recent call up to the Clare senior hurling ranks, bagged their first goal before Cathal O’Neill and Riain Considine, who played for Clare in last season’s Munster minor hurling final, also raised green flags.

Rian Considine with Diarmuid Lenihan and Ger Millerick Riain Considine pictured in action in last summer's Munster minor final for Clare against Cork. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Both Our Lady’s Templemore and Árdscoil Rís now face Cork opponents in their semi-final ties. Our Lady’s will be bidding to reach the final for fourth time in six years while Árdscoil Rís will chase their fifth place in a decider since 2010.

Dr Harty Cup quarter-final results

Our Lady’s Templemore 1-14 John The Baptist CS Hospital 0-16
Árdscoil Rís 3-20 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG 1-5

Cork minor Downey hits 0-4 as Christians reach Harty Cup semi-finals with win over St Colman’s

Free-taker key as Midleton CBS return to Harty Cup last four stage with narrow victory over Thurles CBS

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

