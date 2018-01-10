Reigning champions Our Lady's and 2016 kingpins Árdscoil Rís triumph in Harty quarter-finals

Our Lady's Templemore are back in the Harty Cup semi-finals.

REIGNING DR HARTY Cup and All-Ireland champions Our Lady’s Templemore survived a major test before advancing to the semi-final stage this afternoon while 2016 title winners Árdscoil Rís served notice of their intentions with a convincing 21-point triumph in their last eight tie.

In Dundrum, Our Lady’s Templemore prevailed narrowly 1-14 to 0-16 against Limerick newcomers John The Baptist CS Hospital, winners of the All-Ireland post primary B title last March.

A late free clinched victory for the Templemore school who trailed 0-3 to 0-0 early on but recovered to be narrowly adrift 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time.

They hit the only goal of the game in third quarter yet the sides were level 1-10 to 0-13 at the end of that phase before Our Lady’s managed to prevail narrowly at the final whistle.

It was a far more comfortable victory for Árdscoil Rís in Charleville as they swept past Cork’s Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG by 3-20 to 1-5. Diarmuid Ryan, a recent call up to the Clare senior hurling ranks, bagged their first goal before Cathal O’Neill and Riain Considine, who played for Clare in last season’s Munster minor hurling final, also raised green flags.

Both Our Lady’s Templemore and Árdscoil Rís now face Cork opponents in their semi-final ties. Our Lady’s will be bidding to reach the final for fourth time in six years while Árdscoil Rís will chase their fifth place in a decider since 2010.

Dr Harty Cup semi-final pairings



Árdscoil Rís v CBC Cork

Midleton CBS v Our Lady's Templemore



Dr Harty Cup quarter-final results

Our Lady’s Templemore 1-14 John The Baptist CS Hospital 0-16

Árdscoil Rís 3-20 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG 1-5

