Free-taker key as Midleton CBS return to Harty Cup last four stage with narrow victory over Thurles CBS

Midleton CBS 0-15

Thurles CBS 1-11

Conor Kane reports from Clonmel

MIDLETON CBS FELL over the line to qualify for the semi-finals of this season’s Harty Cup as they held out against a late Thurles onslaught at the Sportsfield in Clonmel today.

The Midleton lads dominated for long spells of this match, played on a wet and heavy but fair pitch, but were never more than three points ahead of their opposition who doggedly stayed in contention until the very end.

Indeed Thurles CBS had chances late on to force extra-time but were thwarted by three bad wides in succession in the closing minutes after an excellent Cathal Hickey point for Midleton had eased some of the pressure.

That Hickey score put Midleton two points ahead and Thurles also had a goal chance, when a kicked effort by Michael Nally was blocked on the line, before Jack Lanigan capitalised on a poor clearance to leave just one between the teams as the game headed towards injury-time.

2017 Tipperary minor Conor Bowe was in action for Thurles CBS today. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

However, Midleton held firm and they ended up deserving winners. Team captain Liam Gosnell led by example with a flawless performance from placed balls, also scoring one from play to add to his seven converted frees, while Ger Millerick was also dangerous throughout for the winners.

Up front, Kian Farmer caused many problems for the Thurles defence and scored one fine point after some lovely skill by Hickey.

Thurles can only reflect on a second quarter of the match in which, having built up an early lead thanks in part to a brilliant goal by Devon Ryan, they went 14 minutes without scoring.

Midleton came from 1-4 to 0-4 down to go ahead 0-9 to 1-4 and then were 0-10 to 1-6 in front at the interval.

Liam O'Shea hit 0-2 for Midleton CBS today. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scorers for Midleton CBS: Liam Gosnell 0-8 (0-7f), Liam O’Shea 0-2, Daragh Moran, Kian Farmer, Joe Stack, Cathal Hickey, Ger Millerick 0-1 each.

Scorers for Thurles CBS: Devon Ryan 1-4 (0-4f), Max Hackett 0-2, Bryan O’Mara (0-1f), Keith Ryan, Conor Bowe, Darren Flood, Jack Lanigan 0-1 each.

Midleton CBS

1. Alan Power (Midleton)

4. Dylan Hogan (Killeagh)

5. Sean O’Sullivan (Midleton)

9. Eoghan O’Sullivan (St Colman’s)

7. Aaron Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill)

2. Jamie Landers (Killeagh)

6. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

3. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)

10. Daragh Moran (Kiltha Óg)

8. Liam Gosnell (Carrigtwohill)

11. Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold)

15. Cathal Hickey (Lisgoold)

13. Joe Stack (Kiltha Óg)

14. Arthur Nganou (Midleton)

19. Kian Farmer (Midleton)

Sub

17. Olan Broderick (Killeagh) for A Nganou (47)

Thurles CBS

1. Killian Hayde (Golden-Kilfeacle)

7. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)

3. Barry McGrath (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Donnacha Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

2. Rory Darmody (Moycarkey-Borris)

9. Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

10. Michael Nally (Holycross-Ballycahill)

11. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla Kickhams)

8. Aaron Ryan (Sean Treacys)

4. James Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill)

13. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)

14. Gearoid Troy (Emeralds)

15. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Subs

Jack Fallon (Moycarkey-Borris) for G Troy (43)

Darren Flood (Moycarkey-Borris) for A Ryan (48)

Jack Lanigan (Thurles Sarsfields) for M Hackett (58)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):