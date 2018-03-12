  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Contrary to how it has been reported, I did not attack the FAI'

Michael O’Neill has sought to clarify controversial comments he made in a recent interview.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 12 Mar 2018, 3:02 PM
1 hour ago 5,500 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3899122
Martin and Michael O'Neill are set to meet to discuss the matter.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Martin and Michael O'Neill are set to meet to discuss the matter.
Martin and Michael O'Neill are set to meet to discuss the matter.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

NORTHERN IRELAND BOSS Michael O’Neill has sought to clarify comments he made in a recent interview, which sparked controversy.

In a piece that appeared in the Irish Daily Mail, O’Neill was critical of the FAI’s recruitment methods.

“The FAI only ever approach one type of player: Catholic,” he was quoted as saying.

“I don’t have a problem with James McClean. He was 22 years of age, he knew what he wanted. I have a problem when it’s a 16, 17 or 18-year-old having to make a decision on his international future.

“I can list you 10 players who have made that decision and have never represented the Republic.”

Martin O’Neill subsequently hit back at those comments at a press conference last week.

“I do have a problem with the unexpected nature of the comments,” the Republic of Ireland boss said. “If they are remarks on my time here, I think that would be untrue. I haven’t even taken a player away from him at senior level, but I’ve no problem having a discussion.

“Funnily enough, I did meet him at a game quite recently. We were watching Fulham play at Craven Cottage. We had a very trivial conversation and he never mentioned these points — I wish he had done privately.

“It was a surprise, but I’ve had a conversation with him since and he has admitted that I have not taken a senior player from him. In fact, it’s quite the opposite as Alex Bruce went to him in my time here.

“I’ve no problem having a conversation about underage level, but to bring religion into it… I think that’s something you have to ask Michael about.”

However, in a statement issued today, Michael O’Neill has said that religion should not be part of the debate and reiterated his desire to meet with the Republic of Ireland boss to discuss the matter in the near future.

The statement read: “During a recent interview I was questioned about the issue of eligibility. Contrary to how it has been reported, I did not attack the FAI I merely responded to the questions I was asked.

“For me, eligibility is not, and should not, be a political issue. Nor should it be a religious issue.

“For me, eligibility is a football issue.

Recent media reports have sparked much opinion, particularly around the rights of players born in Northern Ireland to be free to choose for whom they wish to play. I have never disputed that right, nor have I ever been critical of a player for exercising that right.

“The FAI correctly states it has broken no rules in approaching young Northern Ireland players requesting they switch allegiance to the Republic of Ireland.

“My concerns lie specifically with players aged 17-21 in the underage set-ups.

“I’ve seen a heavy price paid by too many talented young players; players who have transferred their allegiance to a country that ultimately doesn’t rate them, nor play them — creating an international vacuum for the player that signals a wholly different outcome to the career that they may have had.

“My request therefore, to the FAI and to any other association, is this: that if a young player has chosen to represent Northern Ireland at U17, U19 or U21 level, that he is allowed to develop in these crucial formative years without the responsibility of having to make a decision regarding his international allegiance that is binding for the rest of his career.

“My request extends to any country, not just the Republic of Ireland.

“Where I am critical of the FAI is the way in which it currently communicates with the IFA over a player who potentially wishes to make a transfer. There is no dialogue with our coaches from their respective counterparts at the FAI besides an email from the FAI’s licensing department requesting information on the player.

The Irish FA invests thousands of hours and hundreds of thousands of pounds in players in our Club NI programme. While it is a player’s right to choose to play for the Republic of Ireland at underage level, such a decision means that another young player has missed out on the opportunity to be part of our elite performance pathway and another player in the FAI system will miss out on selection.

“I have been asking my counterpart at the FAI for a meeting to discuss these issues for more than eight months. I am pleased that he indicated last week that he is now willing to take me up on that. It is clear to me that given the examples that Martin used in his press conference that he misunderstood the issues that I wish to address. I am not talking about senior players but those aged 17-21 born in Northern Ireland.

“To reiterate, eligibility is a football issue. We and the FAI have a responsibility to invest in and nurture talent on both sides of the border. With that comes a duty and an obligation to protect those young talents in their most formative and vulnerable years.

“We appeal for transparency and fairness at underage level.

“We respect that young players, who represent Northern Ireland at underage level have the right to choose to play for the Republic of Ireland. What we are asking for is that such a significant decision — one that could affect their entire career — is neither influenced nor made until that player reaches senior age and is made at a time which is in the player’s best interest.”

‘I felt how most young boys would, thinking ‘Fuck this, I’m not playing football’ as I thought I’d been shafted’>

Arsene Wenger worried as Arsenal fans stay away>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
After over 400 appearances for Man United, Carrick confirms he's retiring at the end of the season
After over 400 appearances for Man United, Carrick confirms he's retiring at the end of the season
'They have no idea about football' - Klopp hits back at Alexander-Arnold critics
Arsene Wenger worried as Arsenal fans stay away
FOOTBALL
Advantage Juventus as Napoli drop points again in Serie A title race
Advantage Juventus as Napoli drop points again in Serie A title race
From 'hell to heaven' in a week – Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
IRELAND
'We can start talking about it now': Murray and Ireland ready to raise performance for Slam bid
'We can start talking about it now': Murray and Ireland ready to raise performance for Slam bid
Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland
Ireland say Cian Healy suffered 'a stinger-like injury' but will train fully this week
SCOTLAND
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
Earls an inspiration to Garry Ringrose as impressive return highlights his class
'I don't think we turned up': One step forward, two steps back for sloppy Ireland
ENGLAND
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie