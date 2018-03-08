  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I haven't taken a senior player' - Martin O'Neill upset with Michael for bringing religion into allegiance debate

The Republic of Ireland manager was responding to an interview his counterpart did earlier this week.

By Ben Blake Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 1:30 PM
2 hours ago 12,742 Views 25 Comments
http://the42.ie/3892069
Martin and Michael.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Martin and Michael.
Martin and Michael.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Martin O’Neill has today expressed his disappointment at recent comments made by Northern Ireland counterpart Michael O’Neill.

The ex-Shamrock Rovers boss accused the FAI of poaching players based on the fact that they are Catholic in an interview with the Irish Daily Mail earlier this week.

Michael went on to claim he could list ten names who switched allegiance to the Republic without ever going on to earn a cap at senior level.

Those born in the North are eligible to play for the Republic due to a rule introduced as a result of the Good Friday agreement and current players James McClean, Shane Duffy and Eunan O’Kane have all declared for the Boys in Green having represented the North at underage.

However, speaking at this afternoon’s press conference in Dublin, where he announced a 30-man squad for the upcoming friendly against Turkey, Martin explained that he was surprised by the remarks.

“I’ve no problem with that [discussing an agreement],” O’Neill said today.

“I do have a problem with the unexpected nature of the comments. If they are remarks on my time here, I think that would be untrue. I haven’t even taken a player away from him at senior level, but I’ve no problem having a discussion.”

Asked would he meet Michael, he replied:

“Funnily enough, I did meet him at a game quite recently. We were watching Fulham play at Craven Cottage. We had a very trivial conversation and he never mentioned these points — I wish he had done privately.

“It was a surprise, but I’ve had a conversation with him since and he has admitted that I have not taken a senior player from him. In fact, it’s quite the opposite as Alex Bruce went to him in my time here.

I’ve no problem having a conversation about underage level, but to bring religion into it… I think that’s something you have to ask Michael about.

“I played for Northern Ireland 60-odd times, I was captain loads of times during one of the most successful periods. Not only did we have great players from both sides of the religious divide, but we had a great camaraderie.

“It’s very disappointing. The most important issue is that I’ve never chosen a player on anything other than merit, and it is the player’s choice with these issues.”

On the rule that allows players to switch nations until they make a senior competitive appearance, O’Neill added that it’s a two-way street.

“We’ve lost players ourselves. A young lad who played underage for us [Marcus McGuane] made his debut for Barcelona last night, but he’s gone on to choose England. You have to accept that, it’s entirely the player’s choice.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

West Ham youngster Declan Rice included in Ireland squad for Turkey friendly

Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
FOOTBALL
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
Son: 'Spurs deserved to go through'
Chiellini: It's the history of Tottenham to miss out
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
SCOTLAND
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie