Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign

TIPPERARY MANAGER MICHAEL Ryan refused to speak with the media in the wake of their Munster SHC defeat to Limerick this afternoon.
The Premier fell to a 1-23 to 2-14 loss to the hosts at the Gaelic Grounds in the opening round of the competition.
Tipperary PRO Joe Bracken indicated after the game that Ryan wouldn’t be engaging in press duties until after the round robin phase of the Munster championship is completed on 10 June.
Ryan’s boycott included the written media and The Sunday Game, who broadcast the game live.
At this stage it’s unclear why Ryan has made the decision.
