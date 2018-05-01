'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance

THE REIGN OF the Dubs will not last forever, Tyrone boss Mickey Harte stated at Monday night’s Ulster Championship launch in Strabane.

“No team lasts forever,” said Harte. “Now, some teams do take a lot longer to get rid of than you would like if you are from a different county.

“But Dublin are in pole position. They deserve to be where they are. They are a serious outfit. But there has to come a time when they can be beaten. I hope that we are one of the ones that are around when that happens.”

With Diarmuid Connolly seemingly uninterested and Bernard Brogan on the long-term injury list, the Errigal Ciaran man believes there are chinks of light for the chasing pack.

“I think that is the case. I think whenever you keep winning and the people have the medals, it is hard to see them all having the hunger to want more and sometimes you can’t replace the old hands. New ones, no matter how talented they may be, they don’t have the experience, the guile of the boys they are replacing,” Harte said.

“There is a wee window of opportunity, where they may be a wee bit below the high standards of where they have been over the past couple of years. We can only hope.”

Harte also revealed that attacker Lee Brennan, their leading scorer in the National League, pulled up with a hamstring injury for his club Trillick in Sunday’s league game against Donaghmore, saying: “They [physios] will look at it tomorrow [Tuesday] night and look to see what they think after they do a wee bit of work on it.”

He also admitted that it is now a race against time to have All-Star Colm Cavanagh fit for the Ulster quarter-final against Monaghan on 20 May, struggling as he is with a quad injury.