  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 1 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance

“They are a serious outfit. But there has to come a time when they can be beaten.”

By Declan Bogue Tuesday 1 May 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,155 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3987345
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte with Dublin boss Jim Gavin after last year's All-Ireland senior football semi-final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte with Dublin boss Jim Gavin after last year's All-Ireland senior football semi-final.
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte with Dublin boss Jim Gavin after last year's All-Ireland senior football semi-final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE REIGN OF the Dubs will not last forever, Tyrone boss Mickey Harte stated at Monday night’s Ulster Championship launch in Strabane.

“No team lasts forever,” said Harte. “Now, some teams do take a lot longer to get rid of than you would like if you are from a different county.

“But Dublin are in pole position. They deserve to be where they are. They are a serious outfit. But there has to come a time when they can be beaten. I hope that we are one of the ones that are around when that happens.”

With Diarmuid Connolly seemingly uninterested and Bernard Brogan on the long-term injury list, the Errigal Ciaran man believes there are chinks of light for the chasing pack.

“I think that is the case. I think whenever you keep winning and the people have the medals, it is hard to see them all having the hunger to want more and sometimes you can’t replace the old hands. New ones, no matter how talented they may be, they don’t have the experience, the guile of the boys they are replacing,” Harte said.

“There is a wee window of opportunity, where they may be a wee bit below the high standards of where they have been over the past couple of years. We can only hope.”

Harte also revealed that attacker Lee Brennan, their leading scorer in the National League, pulled up with a hamstring injury for his club Trillick in Sunday’s league game against Donaghmore, saying: “They [physios] will look at it tomorrow [Tuesday] night and look to see what they think after they do a wee bit of work on it.”

He also admitted that it is now a race against time to have All-Star Colm Cavanagh fit for the Ulster quarter-final against Monaghan on 20 May, struggling as he is with a quad injury.

Wexford will wear this special commemorative jersey for their Leinster SFC opener

‘Everyone wants more games’ – Cork’s Lehane relishing new championship format

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Kane narrows the gap in golden boot race in routine win for Tottenham
Kane narrows the gap in golden boot race in routine win for Tottenham
Roma issue no-violence plea to their fans ahead of Liverpool visit
Hitzfeld backs 'motivator' Klopp to end up at Bayern
MANCHESTER UNITED
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Neville's team of the season shows four changes from the PFA's selection
Gary Neville's team of the season shows four changes from the PFA's selection
McClean insists players aren't 'snakes' for leaving West Brom once they're relegated
Liverpool midfielder Can agrees five-year deal with Juventus - reports
ULSTER
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
'We weren't enjoying our rugby... It has started to lift a bit of the gloom'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie