Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Rivals Red Sox and Yankees to meet in London double-header next year

The 2019 games, set for June 29-30 at London’s Olympic Stadium, will be the first regular-season MLB games played in Europe.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 May 2018, 3:23 PM
55 minutes ago 628 Views 5 Comments
THE NEW YORK Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play a pair of regular-season games next June at London’s Olympic Stadium, Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday.

The 2019 matches are set for 29-30 June, with the Red Sox designated as the home team, in what will be the first regular-season MLB fixtures staged in Europe. 

“Really pleased that we’ve secured MLB games in London for 2019 & 2020 – the first city to host a Major League Baseball game in Europe,” London’s mayor Sadiq Khan said in a tweet.

“With the success of NFL and NBA here, London is now the major hub for American sport outside the US.”

MLB also announced on Tuesday that it will open its 2019 regular season with two games between the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners at the Tokyo Dome.

‘It’s something you dream about’ – Belfast-born PJ Conlon reflects on historic debut

